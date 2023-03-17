Law enforcement braces for possible indictment of Trump as soon as next week





Law enforcement and local, state and federal security agencies are preparing for the possibility that former President Donald Trump will be indicted as soon as next week, according to five senior officials familiar with the preparations.

Law enforcement is conducting preliminary security assessments, officials said, and discussing potential security plans in and around the Manhattan Criminal Court at 100 Center Street in the event Trump is indicted over an alleged payment silent to Stormy Daniels and travels to New York to face possible charges.

Officials stress that inter-agency conversations and planning are pre-emptive in nature as no charges have been filed.

Agencies involved include the NYPD, New York State law enforcement officers, the US Secret Service, the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, the officials said.

NBC News reached out to all of those agencies for comment, and all declined to comment.

Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, told NBC News the former president would follow normal procedures should he turn himself in to authorities at the prosecutor’s office.

Michael Cohen, a former attorney for Trump, pleaded guilty in 2018 to a federal charge relating to a $130,000 payment to Daniels, an adult film star, in the final days of the 2016 campaign. Daniels said the money was intended to keep her quiet about her claim that she slept with the married Trump in 2006, an allegation Trump denies.

Cohen said Trump ordered him to pay the hush money and it was for the primary purpose of influencing the 2016 presidential election.

Cohen was later reimbursed for the money he paid Daniels through payments listed by Trumps company as legal fees.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is investigating Trump for criminal tampering with business records. Cohen testified before the grand jury hearing evidence in the case for the second time on Wednesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/law-enforcement-agencies-are-prepping-possible-trump-indictment-early-rcna75493 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related