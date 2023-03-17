Congress moves privilege motion against PM Modi over Nehru’s name remark against Gandhis

On Friday, Senior Congressman KC Venugopal filed a notice seeking the opening of breach of privilege provisions against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making derogatory, insulting, distasteful and defamatory remarks against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in Parliament.

Venugopals’ opinion comes days after fellow party member Shaktisinh Gohil submitted a similar opinion against Rajya Sabha House Leader Piyush Goyal for raking in Rahuls’ democracy-endangering remarks in London on the premise that allegations against a member of another House should not be made in the Upper House.

The notices also come in the context of the breach of privilege case against Rahul initiated by the BJP for his attack on Modi over the Adani Group issue and the latest assertion by its leaders that the Congress leader should apologize for his remarks in London or Parliament should resort to extraordinary steps.

Tweeting the opinion he submitted, Venugopal said that “such remarks below the belt have no place in Parliament, let alone by the Prime Minister.”

Filed a notice before the President of RS stating that PM Modi breached the privilege of Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji & Sh. Rahul Gandhi ji by his derogatory, defamatory and insulting remarks on their surname. Such remarks below the belt have no place in Parliament, let alone by the Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/EXdwhyOyQG KC Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) March 17, 2023

In his opinion, Venugopal, who is also the Secretary General of the Congress (Organization), referred to Modis’ remarks about Gandhis not using the surname Nehru even though they speak well of Jawaharlal Nehru when responding to the motion of thanks to the President’s speech to Rajya Sabha on February 9.

Venugopal said the remarks were made in a mocking manner and are not only shameful but also insulting and defamatory towards Nehru family members, especially Sonia and Rahul, who are Lok Sabha MPs and former party chairmen. .

… The Prime Minister’s very suggestion why they did not take Nehru as their surname is absurd by its very nature. The Prime Minister knows very well that the father’s surname is not taken over by the daughter. Although he knew it, he deliberately laughed it off, he said.

In addition, the tone and content of the remark are insinuating and derogatory in nature. This clearly amounts to throwing thoughts at Sonia and Rahul, which breaches their privileges and amounts to disregard of the House.

Citing the Practice and Procedure of Parliament by MN Kaul and L Shakdher, he said it is a breach of privilege and a contempt of the House to make speeches reflecting the character or business of the House or its committees or of any Member of the House or to relate to his character or conduct as a Member.

In the letter, he also cited the parliamentary practice of Erskine Mays to say that in the past indignities offered to the House by spoken words or published writings reflecting its character or deliberations have been punished both by (House of Commons) and (House of) Lords on the principle that such abusive acts tend to hinder the Houses in the exercise of their functions by diminishing the respect due to them.

He also, according to the letter, said that reflection on members, particular individuals not being named or otherwise stated, amounted to reflections on the House. The letter further cited parliamentary practice that speeches and writings reflecting members’ conduct as members were treated as analogous to their aggression due to their behavior in parliament.