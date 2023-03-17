YouTube restores Donald Trump’s channel





New York CNN—

YouTube announced on Friday that it would reinstate former President Donald Trump’s channel, more than two years after suspending it following the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

The move follows similar actions by Twitter and Facebook parent Meta in recent months, though Trump has yet to resume posting on those platforms. It also comes after Trump announced last fall that he would run for president again in 2024.

We have carefully assessed the continued risk of real-world violence, while balancing the chances of voters also hearing from leading national candidates in the run-up to an election, YouTube said in a tweet Friday.

A representative for Trump did not immediately respond to a CNN request for comment. The restoration of the channel was first reported by Axios.

YouTube initially suspended the Trumps channel after the Capitol riot, saying a video on the channel violated its policy against incitement to violence. Since then, Trumps account had been blocked from uploading new videos or live streams.

YouTube had also disabled comments under the Trumps channel videos, which appear to have been restored on Friday. Immediately after his account was restored, a number of users started posting welcome comments under old videos.

While YouTube was never Trump’s primary social platform, reactivating his channel will restore his access to the massive video streaming platform, where his account has more than 2.6 million subscribers.

As more platforms restore Trump’s account, some also point out that he continues to face restrictions on what he can post, with the potential of being suspended again.

YouTube said in its statement that the Trumps Channel will continue to be subject to our policies, like any other channel on YouTube. YouTube operates a warning policy under which users may receive escalating suspensions based on the number and severity of their violations.

Meanwhile, Meta said last month that it had implemented new safeguards on Trump’s account that could result in his suspension if he violates company rules.

For now, the former president has continued to post only on his own platform, Truth Social, which launched after he was suspended from more mainstream options. On Friday morning, Trump posted a series of six videos on Truth Social, several of which repeated false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

