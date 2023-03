Russian state TV expert slams ‘Chinese interests’ ahead of Xi Jinping’s visit

Russian journalist Mikhail Khodaryonok has denounced “Chinese interests” ahead of President Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow next week, his first since the invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022. Khodaryonok was speaking on the Russia 1 channel, and a snippet of his speech was shared by the Kremlin Yap Twitter account, which tweets Russian propaganda. Moscow and Beijing simultaneously announced Xi’s three-day visit to Russia on Friday. Talks between the Chinese leader and Russian President Vladimir Putin from March 20-22 are expected to focus heavily on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The United States has challenged Beijing’s position that it is a neutral player in the conflict, with State Department spokesman Ned Price telling reporters in February that China had “very clearly” taken sides in the conflict. war. China’s ambassador to Moscow, Zhang Hanhui, told the official RIA Novosti news agency on Friday that Beijing would stand “back to back” with Moscow. Kremlin Yap provided an on-screen translation of Khodaryonok’s comments on state television on Friday. According to the translation, he said: “In light of President Xi’s upcoming visit to Moscow, there is, I would say, some excitement, even elation among members of the expert community, like, ‘We are with China, back to against the collective West. We have a fight shakedown, with guns,’ and so on. “What do I want to say in this regard? First, China can only have one ally, China itself,” he continued. “Secondly, China can only have pro-China interests. Third, China has no altruism in its foreign policy. Russo-Turkish War of 1877-1878. Khodaryonok added: “Finally, we must also remember that China is a nation that has a list of historical grievances. “It is very reminiscent of the 19th century, the century of China’s humiliation. And Russia does not take the highest place on this list either. There is no need to dwell on that, but it is necessary always remember that.” In 2021, Xi described the period following the Opium War of 1839-1842 as a time when China was “gradually reduced by foreign powers to a semi-colonial, semi-feudal society that suffered greater devastation than ever before”, bringing “intense humiliation for the country” and “great pain for its people”. The Kremlin said Friday that Xi would arrive “at the invitation” of Putin to discuss “issues of the further development of a comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between Russia and China.” In February, Beijing released a 12-point solution to the war in Ukraine, which was almost immediately rejected in the United States. Do you have a tip on a world news that Newsweek should cover? Do you have a question about the Russian-Ukrainian war? Let us know via worldnews@newsweek.com.

