Telangana among seven states selected for setting up PM MITRA textile mega parks





NEW DELHI/HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that ‘mega PM MITRA textile parks’ would be established in Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, and claimed that they would attract massive investment and create thousands of jobs. The parks would provide state-of-the-art infrastructure for the textile sector and be a prime example of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Make For the World’, Modi tweeted.

He added that the PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel Parks (MITRA) program will boost the textile sector in line with the vision of 5F (Farm to Fiber to Factory to Fashion to Foreign). The Prime Minister mentioned this during his public meeting in Hyderabad last July. In Hyderabad, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy thanked Modi for announcing a textile park “as a gift for Telangana”. He said farmers and the weaving community would benefit immensely and it would create thousands of new jobs, he said. He said he lobbied for the project with Prime Minister and Union Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal. On February 14, Kishan Reddy wrote to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, asking him to submit a solid proposal for the project. Modi also hailed the persistent efforts to make India’s defense sector self-reliant. He noted that the increased self-reliance in defense has also reaffirmed “our belief in Indian talent”. The Defense Acquisition Board (DAC) headed by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday gave initial approval to defense acquisition proposals worth 70,500 crores to be procured mostly locally, including BrahMos missiles for Indian Navy frontline warships and Advanced Towed 155mm/52 Caliber Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) for the Army. …

