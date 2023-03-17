Donald Trump feels the walls are closing in at Mar-a-Lago





Criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents intensifies after special counsel Jack Smith subpoenas more than two dozen people linked to the former president’s Mar-a-Lago resort .

The employees will have to testify before a special grand jury as part of the investigation into allegations that Trump mishandled sensitive, top-secret documents and then tried to obstruct federal attempts to recover them.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has frequently attacked Smith for leading the investigation, but he could still become the first president in US history to be indicted.

Donald Trump makes a video call to troops stationed around the world at Mar-a-Lago Estate in Palm Beach, Florida on December 24, 2019. The former president, who is running again in 2024, could face indictment . NICOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

Staff who have been subpoenaed include restaurant workers at the Florida resort and at least one housekeeper, according to CNN.

The workers are believed to be of interest to prosecutors because they may have seen or heard relevant information while on duty, including where they saw boxes containing potentially top secret documents.

“The Mar-a-Lago workers’ subpoena in the classified documents investigation tells us that Special Counsel Jack Smith wants to corroborate his evidence as to the whereabouts of the documents at Trump’s Club. , who knew where they were, especially Trump, and who had access, especially those not authorized to them,” lawyer and legal policy analyst Andrew Lieb told Newsweek.

While appearing on CNN’s OutFront on Thursday, former Pentagon special adviser Ryan Goodman also said Mar-a-Lago staffers may be able to provide prosecutors with key information as they were ” invisible” for the former president at work.

“They’re the eyes and the ears, and they can see things. Or they can know things might even be rumored, but they can at least give investigators some leads, so they can tell investigators who is present in different conversations,” Goodman said.

Other legal experts have suggested Smith issue more than two dozen subpoenas, showing the investigation into the former president is not stalled.

There were questions about whether the investigation or any decision to indict Trump could have been affected by the appearance of classified documents at the home of President Joe Biden, as well as that of former Vice President Mike Pence.

“So much for all the nonsense of the special counsel failing to take seriously Trump’s willful concealment of top secret government documents in light of Biden and Pence’s totally different mishandling of classified documents,” tweeted Professor Emeritus Laurence Tribe. of Constitutional Law at Harvard University, while sharing the CNN article on Mar-a-Lago staff.

Tristen Snell, attorney and former New York State Assistant Attorney General, added: “25 Trump staffers subpoenaed in the Mar-a-Lago documents case are scheduled to appear to testify before the grand jury. federal.Includes station staff as well as inner circle advisers.

“But sure, go ahead and tell me again how this investigation is ‘stuck’ and the DOJ is dropping it.”

Discussing the Mar-a-Lago workers’ subpoenas, a source familiar with the Justice Department investigation told CNN, “They’re casting an extremely wide net – anyone who might have seen something.”

Newsweek has reached out to Trump’s office for comment.

