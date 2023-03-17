Trump and his family failed to report nearly $300,000 in gifts from foreign governments, House Democrats say in new report





Donald Trump and his family have not reported nearly $300,000 in gifts they received from foreign governments between 2017 and 2020, including a larger-than-life painting of the former president that may currently reside in its Mar-a-Lago complex. , according to a new report by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee and supporting documents obtained by CNN.

More than 100 gifts from foreign officials, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, worth more than a quarter million dollars, were never disclosed to the State Department by Trump and his immediate family members as required by law, the report said.

House Democrats say the discovery of these undeclared foreign gifts, including 17 from Saudi Arabia worth more than $48,000, raises important questions about why former President Trump didn’t has not disclosed these gifts to the public and whether they may have been used to influence US policy under the previous administration. The report provides no specific evidence that US policy was influenced by the gifts.

Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, told CNN that the fact that these articles were never reported and some are now missing suggests serious violations of the Foreign Clause on emoluments.

That part of the Constitution is Americas original anti-corruption law, Raskin said, noting that lawmakers could make criminal referrals if there is evidence to justify it.

But in truth, Congress on a bipartisan basis must legislate to build meaningful enforcement mechanisms into the emoluments clause, he added. This will force us to rediscover the wisdom of the drafters who insisted that people in public office should not be at the mercy of foreign governments.

House Democrats have sought to highlight Trump’s foreign commitments as fellow Republicans and the new GOP chairman of oversight committees, Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, step up their own investigation into the foreign dealings of President Joe’s son. Bidens, Hunter.

Last year, the State Department revealed it could not fully account for foreign gifts Trump officials received during presidents last year in office, but the interim report released Friday cites new information obtained by the committee {which} reveals that the failures to disclose gifts from foreign governments were much broader than previously known and spanned the entire Trump administration.

Internal White House records obtained by the Committee indicate that the lists provided by the White House to the Office of the Chief of Protocol did not include all foreign gifts received by former President Trump and the first family not only in 2020, but throughout the Trump Administration, the report notes.

In total, records show former President Trump and the first family received 117 undeclared foreign gifts, worth about $291,000, the interim report said. The report focuses on undisclosed donations from Saudi Arabia, Japan, India and China.

From a legal point of view, of course, it makes no difference whether they were completely reckless or whether they deliberately decided to thumb their noses at the law and the Constitution, but morally we can argue that this is precisely the kind of pettiness Donald Trump likes to obsess over, Raskin told CNN.

Trump alone has reported no more than 50 foreign gifts worth an estimated total of more than $150,000 during his tenure, according to House Democrats. In terms of foreign gifts shared with the State Department, Trump disclosed 36 in 2017, 17 in 2018, 23 in 2019, and zero in 2020.

The Foreign Gifts and Decorations Act prohibits a president and federal officials from keeping foreign gifts that exceed the minimum value, which is currently set at $415. The law also established a system for how foreign gift information is disclosed publicly and allows recipients of items worth more than the set dollar amount to have the ability to buy and sell them. keep.

Some of the gifts Trump received were valued at tens of thousands of dollars, including a $12,000 Uzbek silk rug and a $35,000 dagger from the Emir of Qatar, the report added.

Some of the items remain untraceable, including a larger-than-life painting of Trump that was commissioned by the leader of El Salvador and delivered as a gift just before the 2020 election.

The committee obtained internal White House communications, including correspondence about shipping the painting from the United States Embassy in El Salvador to the United States, but found there was no record the arrangement of the paintings.

NARA had no trace of this paint and GSA [General Services Administration] also had no record of the purchase of this gift, the report said.

However, despite GSA transition documents indicating that the Director of Correspondence in Donald J. Trump’s office certified full compliance with the final disposition of gifts in April 2021, some documents suggest the portrait may have been moved to Florida as property of the former president. in July 2021, he adds.

Email exchanges that include photos of the US ambassador to El Salvador standing next to the larger-than-life portrait of Trump indicate that staff were arranging for the State Department to help transfer the gift from the residence of the ambassadors at the White House.

Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, forwarded the ambassadors’ first email regarding the painting to White House staff, writing, can we deal with this very nice to which a former White House staffer from Trump replied, yes, it has already been forwarded to me and I am delivered to the WH!

The report lists another item that committee investigators could not find despite reviewing White House, NARA and GSA data, a gift Kushner received from Egypt.

The White House Gifts Office during the Trump administration asked the National Archives to transfer a number of gifts from its custody to the White House, including this gift to Kushner. But there are no documents indicating the whereabouts of this gift, a box decorated with silver designs with an estimated value of $450.

There is also no evidence to suggest the box is currently in the possession of Kushners.

The panel also found that Kushner, his wife Ivanka Trump, and their children together received 33 undeclared gifts, totaling nearly $82,000.

The Committee identified 13 other undeclared foreign gifts addressed to both former President Trump and former first lady Melania Trump, with a total estimated value of more than $22,000, according to the report.

