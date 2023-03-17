Politics
Xi Jinping to meet Vladimir Putin as Beijing seeks bolder global role | International
Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to visit Russia from Monday to Wednesday, an apparent show of support for Russian President Vladimir Putin amid rising East-West tensions over the war in Ukraine and the latest sign of ambitions emboldened diplomats from Beijing.
Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine is expected to dominate talks between Putin and Xi. China has refused to condemn Moscow’s aggression and has sought to project itself as neutral in the conflict even as Beijing declared last year that it had an unbounded friendship with Russia.
Both China and Russia announced Xi’s trip to Moscow on Friday. The visit offers a diplomatic boost to Putin as Western leaders have sought to insulate him from the war, which is now in its 13th month.
China’s refusal to condemn Russia while denouncing Western sanctions and accusing NATO and the United States of provoking Putin’s military action has angered Washington as it vies with Beijing for influence.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin and Xi would have a one-on-one meeting over an informal dinner on Monday. Broader talks involving officials from both countries are scheduled for Tuesday. Peskov did not provide details of the talks.
Putin’s foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov suggested the talks could lead to new approaches to fighting in Ukraine, where Russia is struggling to move forward.
I am sure that our leader and the Chinese leader will exchange their assessments of the situation in the context of the development of the conflict in Ukraine, Ushakov said, adding: We will see what ideas emerge after this.
During the war in Ukraine, China declared that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected. However, it remains unclear whether his position aims to position China as a neutral peacemaker or suggests that Beijing sympathizes with Moscow’s claims to seize Ukrainian territory.
On Thursday, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang contacted his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, telling him Beijing feared the war was spiraling out of control and calling for talks on a political solution with Moscow.
China has always upheld an objective and just position on the Ukraine issue, is committed to promoting peace and advancing negotiations, and calls on the international community to create conditions for peace talks, Qin said.
Kuleba later tweeted that he and Qin discussed the importance of the principle of territorial integrity. Ukraine has made Russia’s withdrawal from the occupied areas the main condition for peace, and China has its own territorial integrity issues with Taiwan, which it claims as its own territory to be brought under its control by the force if necessary.
I stressed the importance of the peace formula (of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyys) to end aggression and restore a just peace in Ukraine, wrote Kuleba, who spoke on the same day with the Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Beijing’s seemingly deeper dive into Ukrainian issues follows its success last week in brokerage talks between Iran and its main rival in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia. These two countries have agreed to restore their diplomatic relations after years of tension.
The deal put China in a prominent role in Middle East politics, a role previously reserved for longtime global heavyweights like the United States.
With that, Xi called on China to play a bigger role in handling global affairs.
Washington mustered Western military and diplomatic efforts against Putin, but the Russian leader showed no sign of easing his belligerent stance.
The downing of a US drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday following an encounter with Russian fighter jets further heightened US-Russian tensions, although it also sparked early conversations between the leaders defense and the country’s army since October.
Last month, China called for a ceasefire in Ukraine and peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow. Zelenskyy cautiously welcomed Beijing’s involvement, but the overture seemed to go no further.
Putin invited Xi to visit Russia during a video conference the two men held in late December. The visit, Putin said, could show the world the strength of Russian-Chinese ties and become the main political event of the year in bilateral relations.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Friday that Xi will have an in-depth exchange of views with President Putin on bilateral relations and major international and regional issues of common concern, promote strategic cooperation and practical cooperation between the two countries and inject new impetus into the development of bilateral relations.
Currently, the world is entering a new period of turbulence and reform with the accelerated evolution of the changes of the century. As permanent members of the UN Security Council and important major countries, the significance and impact of China-Russia relations go far beyond the bilateral sphere, he added.
The Kremlin also announced Xi’s visit on Friday, saying it would take place at the invitation of Vladimir Putin.
Xi and Putin will discuss issues of further development of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between Russia and China, as well as exchange of views in the context of deepening Russian-Chinese cooperation on international scene, the Kremlin said in a statement.
The two leaders will also sign important bilateral documents, the statement said.
