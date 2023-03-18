Accompanying Jokowi on several occasions, Prabowo proves that the rivalry is over





Liputan6.com, Jakarta – Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto again accompanied President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on his working visit to South Kalimantan. This isn’t the first time Prabowo has stuck with Jokowi. Previously, Prabowo also appeared to be present alongside Jokowi during the harvest season in Kebumen, Central Java, and met Prime Minister Lee in Singapore. Responding to questions from the audience, Prabowo admitted that he was not concerned about assumptions and differing views. According to him, being with President Jokowi is proof that the rivalry between the two is over. Other countries are confused to see it. What was originally two rivals, how come the two characters once the match is over, become one. We are now giving an example to outside countries, if it is in the interest of the people, the interests of the nation and the state, we will give them priority,” said Prabowo in South Kalimantan, quoted in a press release received on Friday. (17/3/2023). Apart from attending the istigasah and common prayer events, Prabowo then accompanied Jokowi to visit the popular Tabalong market to hand over a number of welfare aids to traders. While at the market, they greeted each other and had a dialogue with the local community. It is known that Prabowo was not just with Jokowi at one place during his visit to South Kalimantan. After attending Rabithah Malay-Banjar Istigasah and joint prayers and holding meetings with local traditional and religious leaders, Prabowo also joined Jokowi to inspect and inaugurate Jalan Nan Serunai at Tabalong Regency. After that, Prabowo and Jokowi returned to Banjarbaru together to inaugurate the Banjarbakula Drinking Water Supply (SPAM) scheme in the town of Banjarbaru in South Kalimantan. It is known that the construction of Banjarbakula SPAM spent a budget of IDR 787 billion. Later, Banjarbakula SPAM will be able to supply drinking water to 60,000 households.

President Joko Widodo inspects the rice harvest in Kebumen, Central Java. Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo were also present at the event. All three even took a photo with the farmers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.liputan6.com/news/read/5236117/berkali-kali-dampingi-jokowi-prabowo-buktikan-rivalitas-telah-usai The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related