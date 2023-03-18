Andhra CM Jagan will visit Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah in Delhi today – Reuters

By Express press service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would call Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Friday. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy flew to Delhi from Gannavaram airport on Thursday night after his appointment with PM Modi was confirmed.

According to Chief Ministers Office (CMO) sources, Chief Minister Jagan had been trying to secure a nomination from the Prime Minister for a few days and secured confirmation on Thursday. The chief minister would meet Modi and Amit Shah at the parliament building, sources said.

The Chief Minister would address the issue of the Centre’s liberal financial support to the state government to implement the plethora of welfare schemes for the oppressed. Also, Jagan Mohan Reddy will likely address the issue of releasing the pending funds for the Polavaram Irrigation Project so that the government can expedite the works and complete the project.

Lack of funds delayed the construction of the Polavaram project and the state government wanted the Center to reimburse over Rs 2,500 crore that it had spent on the project in addition to approving the revised cost estimate of Rs 55,548.87 crore.

The state government has urged the Center to make up the shortfall in revenue, release the arrears of NREGS and also sanction the new medical colleges it proposed to bolster medical facilities in the state.

The timing of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Delhi and his meeting with Prime Minister Modi and the Union Home Minister coincided with ongoing developments regarding the investigation into the murder of the Former Minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. Kadapa YS party MP Avinash Reddy and his father Bhaskar Reddy have been summoned by the CBI a few times over the past few days.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit also came in the middle of the Assembly session. He also canceled a public meeting scheduled for Saturday with the sudden appointment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The AP government is in dire need of funds

Lack of funds delayed the construction of the Polavaram project and the state government wanted the Center to reimburse over Rs 2,500 crore that it had spent on the project in addition to approving the revised cost estimate of Rs 55,548.87 crore.