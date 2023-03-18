Politics
Andhra CM Jagan will visit Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah in Delhi today – Reuters
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would call Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Friday. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy flew to Delhi from Gannavaram airport on Thursday night after his appointment with PM Modi was confirmed.
According to Chief Ministers Office (CMO) sources, Chief Minister Jagan had been trying to secure a nomination from the Prime Minister for a few days and secured confirmation on Thursday. The chief minister would meet Modi and Amit Shah at the parliament building, sources said.
The Chief Minister would address the issue of the Centre’s liberal financial support to the state government to implement the plethora of welfare schemes for the oppressed. Also, Jagan Mohan Reddy will likely address the issue of releasing the pending funds for the Polavaram Irrigation Project so that the government can expedite the works and complete the project.
Lack of funds delayed the construction of the Polavaram project and the state government wanted the Center to reimburse over Rs 2,500 crore that it had spent on the project in addition to approving the revised cost estimate of Rs 55,548.87 crore.
The state government has urged the Center to make up the shortfall in revenue, release the arrears of NREGS and also sanction the new medical colleges it proposed to bolster medical facilities in the state.
The timing of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Delhi and his meeting with Prime Minister Modi and the Union Home Minister coincided with ongoing developments regarding the investigation into the murder of the Former Minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. Kadapa YS party MP Avinash Reddy and his father Bhaskar Reddy have been summoned by the CBI a few times over the past few days.
Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit also came in the middle of the Assembly session. He also canceled a public meeting scheduled for Saturday with the sudden appointment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The AP government is in dire need of funds
Lack of funds delayed the construction of the Polavaram project and the state government wanted the Center to reimburse over Rs 2,500 crore that it had spent on the project in addition to approving the revised cost estimate of Rs 55,548.87 crore.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/states/andhra-pradesh/2023/mar/17/andhra-cm-jagan-to-call-on-pm-modihome-minister-shah-in-delhi-today-2556845.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Narendra Modi – ‘PMO conman’ in J&K opens a Pandora’s box
- Raveena Tandon recreates an iconic Bollywood song with Norwegian band Quick Style | Watch the viral video
- Chennai Super Kings Buys Texas Franchise In Major League Cricket. Details here
- Men’s Basketball Center: Charlotte vs. West Carolina CBI First Round
- Thin film notch filters as a platform for biological imaging
- What will be the international repercussions after Putin’s arrest warrant?
- Siege at Lahore residence of ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan, 20 PTI workers arrested
- Rotary President Ir.H.Joko Widodo inaugurates Banjarbakula SPAM
- Ranger and the Rearrangers will play Coyle
- Ruiz’s blast fuels the Aztecs’ comeback victory over UConn
- Ciara Responds to Critics for Wearing a Revealing Oscars Party Dress
- Why Trump’s indictment in New York is so risky