Two gifts from foreign countries to Trump family missing, report says

Federal officials cannot find two gifts received by President Donald Trump and his family from foreign countries, including a life-size painting of Trump from the president of El Salvador and golf clubs from the Japanese prime minister, according to a new report. House Democrats.

The gifts are among more than 100 foreign gifts totaling nearly $300,000 that Trump and his family failed to report to the State Department in violation of federal law, according to the report, which cites government records and emails.

The 15-page report, the result of a year-long investigation by the House Oversight Committee into Trump’s failure to disclose gifts from foreign officials while in office, found the Trump family had no leaked dozens of gifts from countries other than the United States. allies or have a complicated relationship with Washington. This includes 16 gifts from Saudi Arabia worth more than $48,000, 17 gifts from India worth more than $17,000, and at least five gifts from China. According to the report, Trump reported no gifts in the last year of his presidency, while he reported some of the gifts received in previous years.

Trump has repeatedly told his advisers that the gifts given to him during the presidency were his and did not belong to the federal government, former chief of staff John F. Kelly and other aides have previously said. at the Washington Post.

Investigators continue to search for the large portrait of Trump given to him ahead of the 2020 election by Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele and the golf clubs worth more than $7,000 that Trump received from Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during visits to Trump International Golf Club and Kasumigaseki Country Club in 2017 and 2018, the report said.

Most of the more than 100 gifts identified by the committee are in the custody of the National Archives or the federal government, although they have not been reported to the State Department. It’s unclear how many gifts were returned before Trump left office and after, officials say.

The incomplete accounting practices uncovered by House investigators are based on a review of presidential records, so any gifts to the Trump family that were not documented in written communications by administration officials could still be in circulation. Republicans did not appear to be participating in the investigation, which began when Democrats controlled the House.

We’ve been able to piece this all together through independent sources, but there could be a lot more given that none of these freebies have been reported and we’ve only discovered them through different types of investigative work and accidents, said Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.), the prominent member of the House Oversight Committee, who declined to comment on whether the committee would make a criminal referral to the Department of Justice.

Email correspondence between Trump White House officials reviewed by The Post shows a random accounting of items given to Trump. In an email exchange, the White House Office of Legal Counsel provided incorrect advice to White House staff on the process for accounting for foreign gifts.

The report also raises concerns about whether the undeclared gifts may have been used by foreign governments to influence US policy positions toward those countries. A letter to the State Department from Raskin on Friday requested documents and communications related to the foreign gifts and to Trump and his family, including any reference to the effects on US foreign policy.

Without addressing the outstanding items, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung released a statement attacking Raskin and the National Archives, saying the agency knew many items had been received before or after the administration.

Typically, the White House Gifts Unit records all domestic and foreign gifts and their appraisal received by the President and the First Family. If an official wishes to keep a gift, they have the option of paying the full value as set out in the Foreign Gifts and Decorations Act. The 1966 law prohibits officials from personally keeping gifts from foreign entities worth more than $415.

Otherwise, the donation is transferred to the Archives, where it is stored for use in the presidential libraries. Gifts intended for the White House residence are returned to the Department of the Interior’s Parks Service, and gifts not sent to the Archives, or not personally retained by the President or his family, are sent to the General Services Administration. Luke Niederhelman served as director of the White House Gifts Office under Trump and did not immediately respond to request for comment.

In addition, the State Department’s Office of Protocol publishes an annual list of all gifts from a foreign government to a federal employee. The State Department revealed in 2021 that because Trump White House officials did not provide a list of foreign gifts Trump received before leaving office, the department did not have the data necessary to compile a full 2020 report.

The Post first reported in the fall that investigators are seeking the National Archives’ help in locating dozens of expensive memorabilia given to Trump and his family.

Email correspondence included in the committees report shows that then-assistant White House counsel Scott Gast wrongly informed Molly Michael, Trump’s executive aide, who had asked about the required disclosures and payments for gifts in January 2021, that no disclosure is required for purchased gifts. with personal funds.

While this is correct for domestic gifts, Mr. Gast did not specify that all foreign gifts above the minimum value must be reported, regardless of their disposition, the investigators wrote.

Gast did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The committees’ effort to find Trump’s portrait serves as a snapshot of the disorganization within the Trump administration’s gift accounting practices.

In November 2020, the United States Ambassador to El Salvador emailed Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushners, Avi Berkowitz, to inform him that President Nayib Bukele had delivered a painting to the residence which was to be shipped to Trump.

President Bukele hired the same Salvadoran artist who painted his portrait for the presidential house here, Ambassador Ronald Johnson wrote in an email containing photos of him showing a thumbs-up next to the large painting. It took the artist 6 months to complete the painting, and the attention to detail is absolutely amazing (see some close-up examples below).

The email was forwarded directly to Kushner, who then asked his assistant Cassidy Dumbauld to take care of it, noting that the painting looked very nice. Dumbauld replied later that day that the painting was to be delivered to the White House. Investigators, however, state in the report that there are no records to account for the donation, and neither the National Archives nor the General Services Administration had records for the purchase of the painting.

despite GSA transition documents indicating Donald Trump’s office correspondence director certified full compliance with the final disposition of gifts in April 2021, some documents suggest the portrait may have been moved to Florida in as property of the former president in July 2021, conclude the investigators.

A spokesperson for the National Archives said it cooperated with the report but declined to comment on its findings.

Ethics experts say the issues reflect a larger problem with the enforcement of the Constitution’s emoluments clause that requires the president to seek Congressional approval to accept a gift from a stranger.

If someone accepts a gift that you’re not allowed to take under the Constitution or government ethics rules, it’s not criminal, said Richard Painter, the chief attorney for the White House Ethics for President George W. Bush. But if someone knowingly lied on donation disclosure forms, it’s a violation of the misrepresentation law and should be referred to the Department of Justice.

The findings of the committees show considerable discrepancies in the formal recording of donations. For example, the Federal Register of State Departments list said the Trump family received 10 gifts from Saudi Arabia in 2017, two gifts from the country in 2018, zero gifts in 2019, and one gift in 2020. But the committee identified 16 additional gifts from Saudi Arabia. Arabia that had not been reported, with a total value of over $45,000.

Kushner, who benefited financially from the close relationship forged with the Saudis during the Trump presidency, bought and kept five undeclared gifts from the Saudis, according to GSA records obtained by the committee, including a dagger and scabbard from 24 $000 given to him by Mohammed bin Salman and two sets of swords worth $8,800.

Raskin recently renewed a document request related to investment firm Kushners, which raised $2 billion from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, as part of an ongoing investigation into Kushners’ ties to the Saudi government.

A spokesperson for Kushner declined to comment.

Although there is no record of Trump personally purchasing any of the foreign gifts he received, other family members legally purchased gifts. Correspondence obtained by committee investigators showed that at least one member of the Trump family sought to cover up the acquisition.

In one case, Melania Trump sought to recall from NARA diamond earrings donated by the Czech Republic, valued at $470, but wanted to avoid public disclosure of the item, investigators wrote. The note read: REMINDER FROM NARA (FLOTUS prefers not to disclose anything publicly [sic]PURCHASE?’

Ivanka Trump was also showered with gifts throughout her tenure as senior adviser from her father and received items including a mother-of-pearl mosaic portrait of her from Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas in 2017, and a large $2,450 gold bracelet from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020. Kushner, Ivanka Trump and their children received a total of 33 undeclared gifts, worth more than $80,000, investigators have found from the room.

She bought several items to keep, including a $1,200 Steiff blonde mohair teddy bear sporting a red and white jacket with gold trim donated by former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in 2019, according to the report.

