Chinese leader to visit Moscow to show support for Vladimir Putin





No further details were given, but China declared a “boundless” friendship with Russia and refused to condemn Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine – even declaring that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected. The Kremlin also announced the visit on Friday, saying it will take place “at the invitation of Vladimir Putin”. Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shown together during a 2022 meeting in China. Xi will visit Russia next week. (AP) Xi and Putin will discuss issues of further development of a comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between Russia and China”, as well as an exchange of views in the framework of deepening Russian-Chinese cooperation on the international arena,” the Kremlin said in a statement. The two leaders will also sign important bilateral documents,” the statement said. Beijing also condemned Western sanctions and accused NATO and the United States of provoking Russia. Putin invited Xi to visit Russia during a video conference the two men held in late December. The visit, Putin said, could demonstrate the strength of Russian-Chinese ties to the whole world and become the main political event of the year in bilateral relations.” Xi refused to condemn Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine. (AP) In a rare phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart on Thursday, China’s foreign minister said Beijing was concerned about the year-long bitter conflict with Russia that was spiraling out of control and called for talks on a political solution with Moscow. Qin Gang told Dmytro Kuleba that China has always taken an objective and fair stance on the Ukraine issue, is committed to promoting peace and advancing negotiations, and calls on the international community to create conditions for peace talks. peace, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement released. on its website. Which countries have nuclear weapons, and how many do they have? Kuleba later tweeted that he and Qin discussed the importance of the principle of territorial integrity.” I stressed the importance of the peace formula (of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyys) to end aggression and restore a just peace in Ukraine, wrote Kuleba, who spoke on the same day with the Secretary of State Antony Blinken. register here to receive our daily newsletters and news alerts, sent directly to your inbox.

