Pakistan army chief backs arrest of Imran Khan for ‘ending his political career’: report





‘Pro-Imran Khan’ protests across Pakistan escalate (File)

Islamabad:

Pakistan Army Chief of Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir, backed Imran Khan’s arrest in the Toshakhana case as a way to end his political career, Dawn reported .

Importantly, Khan directly blamed General Munir for the ongoing crackdown on him by the police and the Pakistan Rangers, a pair of federal paramilitary law enforcement bodies.

The intensification of “pro-Imran Khan” demonstrations across Pakistan is pushing the country towards a total collapse of law and order. Some analysts even fear a civil war-like situation or, at worst, an emergency military regime to restore stability in the country.

The ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition and the military establishment are working together to apprehend Imran Khan from his Lahore residence at Zaman Park.

According to a report in Dawn, on March 14, Imran Khan appealed to his supporters and Pakistani Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party workers to gather outside his Zaman Park residence in Lahore to thwart the police’s attempt to arrest him. . Several prominent Pakistani celebrities, lawyers and activists have joined his supporters and expressed their outrage on social media.

It was reported that law enforcement had not anticipated such fierce resistance from PTI supporters outside Khan’s residence.

Recent developments have made two things clear: First, Imran Khan remains the most popular political leader in Pakistan and would likely return to power if “free and fair” elections were held in the country.

Second, the military establishment decided to either incarcerate Khan or bar him from running in future elections. It is important to note that the Pakistan Army believes that Khan has damaged his institutional reputation after the public feud between the PTI Chairman and former COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and therefore, he can no longer be blamed. trust.

Since his ousting from power in April 2022, Khan has managed to build an “anti-army” narrative in Pakistan through his well-executed social media strategy, which he continues to employ even amid the ongoing protests.

Predictably, Imran Khan has used various social media platforms to post videos, photos and messages, aiming to draw national and international attention to his plight by playing the “game card”. the victim”.

Foreign media also aired his interviews to highlight the ongoing political unrest and street violence in Pakistan.

Thanks to his robust narrative construction against his impending arrest and social media pleas, Khan has been able to achieve significant success so far. The PDM government and its military backers are facing immense backlash on the internet against their “draconian” actions. More importantly, Khan directly confronted the military establishment by questioning his “neutrality” for sending Pakistani Rangers to target “unarmed” PTI protesters.

Following a day-long violent standoff between PTI supporters and law enforcement outside Imran Khan’s residence, the Lahore High Court (LHC) intervened on March 15, ordering a halt” for a day” of the police operation in Zaman Park. The move may have given Khan and his supporters some breathing room before the final law enforcement assault to arrest the PTI chairman. Seizing an opportunity, Pakistan’s President and PTI leader Arif Alvi renewed his offer to mediate between the warring political factions to peacefully resolve the situation, Dawn reported.

In an unexpected tweet from the country’s president, Alvi said: “I am deeply saddened by today’s events. Unhealthy revenge policy. Wrong priorities of the government of a country that should be focused on the economic misery of the people “Are we destroying the political landscape? I am concerned for the safety and dignity of @ImranKhanPTI like that of all politicians.”

Alvi’s reaction came after Imran Khan posted several photos and videos on Twitter claiming his ‘arrest’ was just a ‘drama because the real intention is to kidnap and murder’.

Furthermore, in a leaked alleged audio call, PTI chief Yasmin Rashid allegedly asked President Arif Alvi to “intervene” in the police operation against Khan. As President of Pakistan, Arif Alvi has the power to investigate the possibility of invoking the emergency constitutional provisions in the country. These provisions are spelled out in Part 10 of the Pakistani Constitution, which contains six articles ranging from Section 232 to Section 237, Dawn reported.

Under Article 232, the President is empowered to declare a state of emergency in the event of internal disturbances beyond the control of a given province.

In this case, the proclamation must be presented to Parliament for approval within ten days by both Houses.

Article 234 deals with the power of the president to impose an emergency in the event of a “breakdown of the constitutional apparatus” in a given province.

In the worst case, Alvi could have considered invoking this article in Punjab, but he would have encountered opposition from the governor of the province, who happens to be a leader of the rival party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML- NOT). . Overall, Alvi has the constitutional authority to explore the implementation of emergency provisions in Pakistan. However, such a decision cannot be made without the approval of the powerful military elite and without calculating the long-term political consequences for the PTI.

In conclusion, the violent confrontation between Imran Khan and the state authorities will escalate, creating a civil war-like situation in Pakistan.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/pakistan-army-chief-supports-imran-khans-arrest-to-end-his-political-career-report-3869828 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related