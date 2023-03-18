Politics
The Tories have lobbied the BBC over Johnsons claim that Starmer did not prosecute Jimmy Savile | Conservatives
The Conservative Party has pressured the BBC not to qualify a bogus claim by Boris Johnson that Keir Starmer did not prosecute Jimmy Savile, the Guardian has said.
Johnson’s allegation in February last year sparked fury, including within his own party, and he eventually backed down from the claim.
However, behind the scenes, Conservative Party headquarters were urging the BBC not to paint it as a false accusation. The BBC resisted the request and continued to refer to it as such.
The fury first erupted when Johnson accused the Labor leader of failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile for child sex abuse more than a decade ago when Starmer was head of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) . A official CPS report confirmed that there was no reference to Starmer’s involvement in the decision-making.
After the exchange in PMQs, a senior aide to Johnson quit, claiming his intervention was libelous. Three days later, Johnson walked back his claim, saying he was referring to Starmers’ leadership of the organization at the time of Savile’s decision rather than implying he was personally involved.
BBC sources said there had been a communication from Conservative campaign headquarters (CCHQ) urging it not to use the wrong term, with points being raised that Starmer was taking credit for the positive records of his time at CPS.
Sources from other major broadcasters, Sky and ITV, said they were unaware of the same request being made to their editors or reporters.
A spokesman for the Conservative Party said the inquiries were part of normal media handling and the conversations were professional and courteous. It is understood that the CCHQ does not consider them as pressure.
Despite requests, the BBC did not change its language and continued to use falsehood to describe Prime Ministers’ comments, including on broadcast bulletins and in online storiesas well as in a analysis by Laura Kuenssberg, then BBC political editor.
On BBC Breakfast, Chris Mason, the companies’ political editor, said an incident following the allegations, where protesters surrounded Starmer shouting that he was protecting paedophiles, meant there was now more pressure on Johnson to apologize or withdraw his fake original. allegation.
Johnson pitched the allegations to Starmer during an exchange in the House of Commons while in the spotlight of the Partygate scandal, saying that while Starmer was Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), he spent most of his time time suing journalists and not suing Jimmy Savile.
In a clarification later released, Johnson said: I’m not talking about the Leader of the Opposition’s personal record when he was DPP. I was making a point about his responsibility for the organization as a whole.
A Conservative Party spokesman said there were regular conversations with the media. CCHQ speaks frequently with media organizations and raises concerns when we believe that the duties of accuracy and impartiality are not being properly fulfilled. We conduct these conversations on a professional and confidential basis, they said.
A BBC spokesman said at the time: The BBC has reported on all aspects of this story, including Boris Johnson’s reaction to protesters’ treatment of Sir Keir Starmer, and criticism from some MPs Conservatives and others linking what happened to remarks made by the Prime Minister in the House of Commons.
The revelation that the Tories were pressuring the BBC over Johnson’s false Savile claims comes after the Guardian reported leaked emails from 2020 to 2022 showing the BBC was under pressure from No 10 on the corporate political reporting.
An email shows an editor advising correspondents that Downing Street was asking them not to use the word lockdown in relation to the shutdown ordered by Boris Johnson on March 23, 2020, the day the first lockdown was announced.
Another WhatsApp message asked correspondents to turn up the skepticism towards Labor a bit after a complaint from Downing Street that the company did not mirror the messiness of the opposition’s call for Plan B Covid measures.
A BBC spokesperson said: The BBC makes its own independent editorial decisions and none of these posts show otherwise. Like all news agencies, we are frequently contacted by representatives of all political parties.
The selective out-of-context messages from a WhatsApp group of colleagues and the emails do not accurately reflect the BBC’s editorial decision-making.
A BBC source said WhatsApp groups were an informal way to share news and it was normal for journalists to have discussions and debates about how news is reported and the language used.
They added that the BBC had a clear responsibility to its audience to accurately present official government advice and that there had been no banning of the word lockdown.
They said the story about Labor calling for plan B was not, on the whole, critical of Labour, and that the message conveyed by aide No 10 was simply a case of sharing someone’s words with a group of people and not an editorial statement.
