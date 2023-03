Donald Trump could be charged by New York prosecutors as early as next week: Reports

Given Donald Trump’s long track record of escaping all the consequences of a lifetime of bad behavior, you’d be forgiven for assuming that none of the ongoing criminal investigations into the conduct of ex-presidents will lead to what whether it be. But apparently at least one of them could and maybe soon!

NBC’s Laura Jarrett reported Friday that multiple law enforcement agencies, both state, local and federal, were discussing potential security measures in the event the former president is indicted. She warned that we’re not saying charges have been filed, [and] we do not comment on what these charges might be. But the fact that law enforcement officials at this high level are having such discussions shows you that this has reached a milestone. According to our report based on five senior officials, this could happen as early as next week.

The Manhattan District Attorneys Office convened a grand jury in January to hear testimony regarding Trump’s involvement in the 2016 silent payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, and jurors heard testimony earlier this week by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Cohen has previously said he paid Daniels $130,000 while Trump directed; he was reimbursed the money during Trump’s first year in office, with the then-president signing checks between official government business.

On Thursday, a Trump spokesperson insisted in a statement that the former president is the victim of, you guessed it, a witch hunt. He also warned: if the Democrats can do this to President Trump, they can do it to you. (So ​​think twice the next time you pay a six-figure porn star to shut up while she runs for president!)

If charged and convicted, Trump faces up to four years in prison.

Remember the Minnesota Republican who voted against free school meals because hunger is a relative term? He's back, with more opinions to share.

