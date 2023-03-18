President Jokowi inaugurates Jalan Nan Sarunai, Tabalong Regency

Based on a report from the regent of Tabalong, the president said that there has been an increase in economic growth in the regency of Tabalong over the past two years.

Posted on Friday, March 17, 2023 3:21 PM WIB

President Joko Widodo inaugurated Simpang 4 Islamic Center in Jalan Nan Sarunai – Tanjung Selatan Section, Tabalong Regency, during his working visit to South Kalimantan Province on Friday, March 17, 2023. The President hopes for a road 4.2 kilometer long which will cost about 104 billion National Economic Stimulus (PEN) can help boost the economy in Tabalong Regency.

“I think it is good that this is triggering new points of economic growth in the regency of Tabalong,” the president said in his statement to the media team after the inauguration.

Based on a report from the regent of Tabalong, the president said that there has been an increase in economic growth in the regency of Tabalong over the past two years. Economic growth in 2021 of 3.27% increases to 5.30% in 2022.

“Indeed, it gives an economic boost to Tabalong Regency,” the president said.

Separately, in a separate statement, Tabalong Regency Public Works and Land Planning Bureau Chief, Wibawa Agung Subrata, hopes the road, which is equipped with 12 bridges and worked for a year, will be able to improving accessibility and better journey times for the wider community.

“This road should be widely used by the community, which can be used both in the health sector and then in the plantations. Then it can also be access to education, for school children,” said said Wibawa.

Accompanying the President during the inauguration.