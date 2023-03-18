Politics
Textile mega parks will be created in seven states, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that ‘mega PM MITRA textile parks’ would be established in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, and claimed that they would attract massive investment and create thousands of jobs.
“The PM MITRA textile mega parks will provide state-of-the-art infrastructure for the textile sector, attract multi-million dollar investments and create thousands of jobs. It will be a great example of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Make For the World’,” Modi tweeted.
He added, “The PM MITRA textile mega parks will boost the textile sector in line with the 5F (Farm to Fiber to Factory to Fashion to Foreign) vision. Glad to share that PM MITRA Textile Mega Parks would be set up in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, MP and UP. In a Facebook post, Minister of Trade and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles Piyush Goyal said these mega textile parks would be set up with an outlay. of Rs 4,445 crore and that it would be the biggest initiative ever for infrastructure in this sector.
These parks will create 20 lakh direct/indirect jobs and attract around Rs 70,000 crore of domestic and foreign investments, he added.
Goyal further stated that they would be shining examples of sustainability, with zero liquid discharge, common effluent treatment, use of emission-free renewable energy and adoption of global best practices.
Meanwhile, in a series of tweets, Goyal also described the Prime Minister’s announcement as “India’s big step towards being a global textile hub”.
He said this cluster-based approach will improve product quality and competitiveness, boost exports and strengthen India’s position in global supply chains.
“This is an unmissable opportunity for investors, manufacturers, exporters and international buyers,” he said.
The minister hailed the people of seven states who will “further fuel Aatmanirbhar Bharat’s journey and make India a textile hub.”
In his Facebook post, Goyal said India’s rich textile tradition, which dates back to the ancient era, is about to take a leap forward that will make India a global investment hub, manufacturing and exporting.
He said that inspired by the Prime Minister’s 5F vision, the PM MITRA Park is a major step forward to realize the Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Vocal for Local initiatives.
“It will revolutionize the industry and create global champions with world-class facilities, state-of-the-art infrastructure and an integrated value chain at every location. A Master Developer (MD) will be selected who will be responsible for the design, planning, construction, financing, operation and maintenance of the PM MITRA Park,” he said.
Goyal further said that this is a big leap for the industry as the value chain is currently dispersed across the country which adds costs and delays to every link in the chain.
“Indian industry will become globally competitive as the parks will help scale up operations, reduce costs, improve efficiency and deliver high quality textiles and garments,” he said. .
The PM MITRA parks were selected through a transparent process, which was validated by the innovative PM GatiShakti National Infrastructure Master Plan, the minister said.
It is another example of collaborative federalism since both the Center and the states concerned will be partners in the Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV) which will set up and manage these parks, he added.
PM MITRA is part of the government’s initiatives to sign free trade agreements, which open up developed markets for Indian textiles, garments and several other sectors. India has already signed trade agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Australia, and is negotiating with Canada, the United Kingdom and the European Union.
These efforts, Goyal said, will help Indian textiles gain deeper access to profitable developed markets. India is already one of the largest exporters of textiles and garments in the world, but the aspiration in the Amrit Kaal, as the country marches towards becoming a developed nation by 2047 under the decisive and visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, is to be the largest exporter in the world.
