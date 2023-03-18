Pakistan deserves better than Imran Khan





Democracy and the rule of law have always struggled to take hold in Pakistan, a country in which no elected prime minister has yet completed a full term and where the military has been in power for nearly half of its history.

The latest antics of Imran Khan, the former prime minister, do little to inspire confidence that rules matter a lot in Pakistan. There were violent clashes between Khans supporters and police when they came to arrest him this week for failing to appear in court for illegally selling state gifts during his four-year rule .

The police operation was temporarily called off while authorities sought to manage the protests as well as the public embarrassment of the country’s former leader avoiding arrest, appearing to place himself above the law.

Khan denies any wrongdoing and says the charges are a plot to discredit him

Khan denies any wrongdoing and says the charges are a plot to discredit him, urging his followers to fight back, tweeting that there was a plot to kidnap and murder him. Khan’s savage rhetoric runs the risk of more political chaos and instability in a country that is already on the brink of economic collapse.

The charges against Khan came shortly after he was impeached in a parliamentary vote early last year. Since then, he has been organizing mass rallies across the country and calling for a snap general election. His demands have been rejected by the current government, with elections due to take place as scheduled in October.

The biggest problem for authorities is that Khan’s words fall on fertile ground in a country that has a troubled history of sometimes turning violently against its rulers. A former prime minister, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, was hanged in 1979 after being overthrown in a military coup.

His daughter, Benazir Bhutto, served as prime minister twice and was assassinated during a campaign rally in 2007. Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan’s longest-serving civilian prime minister and brother of the current leader, served as 1990 to 1993 and 1997 to 1999, when he too was overthrown in a coup. Khan is just the latest in this endless political cycle.

As Pakistan’s elites play the blame game, the country is collapsing. More than 800,000 Pakistanis left in search of better prospects abroad last year. Inflation in February was 31.5%, the highest since 1974; the currency plunged nearly a third in value last year. Pakistan’s external debts amount to around $83 billion: worryingly, it owes almost a third of that money to China alone. Last year’s catastrophic floods claimed the lives of tens of thousands of people, displaced millions more and left behind a trail of destruction.

Dealing with this would be a challenge for any country, but for Pakistan it is almost insurmountable. It is a mystery why so many Pakistanis choose to trust Khan, a former cricketer and professional playboy with little political experience, as the man who will save the country in this difficult hour.

Upon coming to power in 2018, Khan delivered on the promise of a new Pakistan, an end to corruption and more jobs to help the poor. It didn’t happen. He was quick to play on the prejudices of hardline religious groups in Pakistan, for example, he blamed the way women dressed for an increase in rape cases across the country, suggesting that they should cover themselves to prevent men from being tempted.

Flash sale ends Sunday

Get the next 10 weeks of website and app access for just $1

CLAIM OFFER

Khan has been equally awkward on the international stage. He visited Russia on the eve of the invasion of Ukraine, sparking widespread international concern and alienating some members of Pakistan’s all-powerful military establishment. Khan spoke of a US-led plot to send him back as punishment for his trip to Russia. It’s a hopeless thing. Even so, the cyclical nature of Pakistani politics means that former prime ministers, even Khan, can bounce back and return to office; after all, it has already happened.

Whatever happens next, two things are perfectly clear: Pakistan is in a huge mess, almost entirely its fault; and Imran Khan, like a long list of failed leaders before him, is not the answer to the country’s problems.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/pakistan-deserves-better-than-imran-khan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related