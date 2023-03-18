Xi Jinping to visit Vladimir Putin in Russia next week

Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday in a move that will reaffirm the close ties between the leaders despite Western condemnation of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Xi and Putin will have in-depth exchanges on bilateral relations and important international and regional issues of mutual concern during the three-day visit, Xi’s first trip to Russia since the start of the war in February last year.

China has presented itself as a potential mediator in the Ukraine conflict, a claim viewed with skepticism in Europe and the United States due to the close relationship between Xi and Putin, sealed just before hostilities broke out when the couple declared a partnership without limits.

Over the past year, Xi has maintained regular contact with Putin as Chinese state media has repeated Russian propaganda about the war, portraying the situation as a crisis rather than an invasion.

The Chinese leader has not spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy since the start of the war. But a person in Beijing familiar with the matter said Xi could also hold a video conference with the Ukrainian president in the coming days.

China has yet to confirm such a plan, but Beijing has stepped up ministerial-level contacts with Ukraine in recent weeks. On Thursday, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba to call for peace talks.

China maintains a fair and objective stance in Ukraine and plays a constructive role in promoting peace talks, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Friday.

Although China did not give further details on the agenda for the state visit to Russia, the Kremlin said Putin and Xi would discuss issues of developing comprehensive partnership relations and strategic interaction. between Russia and China.

They will also engage in an exchange of views on deepening Russian-Chinese cooperation in the international arena and sign a number of important bilateral documents, he added. He did not give details of the documents.

Putin and Xi will meet one-on-one on Monday, followed by an informal lunch, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. The main Sino-Russian talks will take place on Tuesday.

Recommended

Analysts said Beijing would use any call between Xi and Zelenskyy to try to bolster his claims that he was genuinely interested in a possible peacemaking role in the conflict.

China could cite its mediation of a deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran last week to restore diplomatic ties as proof of its recent success as a negotiator. Analysts, however, believe that resolving the Ukrainian conflict will prove much more complex for Beijing, which the West sees as aligned with Moscow.

I think it’s getting harder and harder for China to convince the world that it’s kind of this neutral player in Ukraine. So a trip by Xi Jinping to Moscow to see Putin at that time would not be a good idea for China, said Paul Haenle of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, who was a Chinese adviser to US presidents George W Bush. and Barack Obama.

But he said if Xi then called Zelenskyy, he could sell the trip to Moscow as a conversation with both sides in the interest of striking a peace deal.

The Biden administration warned on Friday that there was potential for unilateral Russian-Chinese proposals on war.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said: We also hope that President Xi will contact President Zelenskyy directly, as we continue to believe that it is very important that he hear from the Ukrainian side as well.

As they begin to plan their agenda, we certainly want to express how concerned we would be about any proposed [China] it would be one-sided and reflect the Russian perspective, he said.

China’s 12-point peace plan released last month, which includes a ceasefire, was effectively the ratification of the Russian conquest, Kirby said.

This would allow Russian troops to continue to occupy Ukrainian territory, he added, and to use a ceasefire to further consolidate their positions in Ukraine, rebuild, refit and refresh their forces. We don’t believe this is a step towards a just and lasting peace, Kirby said.

The United States warned China last month against what it said were plans for Beijing to supply Russia with weapons for the war effort in Ukraine. But Kirby said on Friday that we still had no indication that the Chinese government had made the decision to go ahead with supplying Russia with lethal weapons.

In June last year, China North Industries Corporation, a major state-owned defense contractor, sent 1,000 civilian long-range shotguns to Techcrim, a Russian arms manufacturer, according to customs data collected by Import Genius. , a business data aggregator. Politico first reported the mailing.

Kirby said the sale was part of pre-existing, long-standing business deals between Chinese companies and Russia, and the United States had no specific information that the rifles were intended for battlefield use. .

Additional reporting by Maiqi Ding in Beijing and Polina Ivanova in Berlin