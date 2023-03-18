Turkish president says he will support Finland’s NATO bid

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday his government would move forward with ratifying Finland’s NATO bid, paving the way for the country to join the military bloc ahead of Sweden.

The breakthrough came as Finnish President Sauli Niinisto was in Ankara on Friday to meet Erdogan

Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership 10 months ago following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, abandoning decades of non-alignment

Erdogan suggested on Wednesday that his country could accept Finland’s membership after Niinisto’s trip

NATO needs the unanimous approval of its existing 30 members to expand, and Turkey and Hungary are the only countries that have yet to ratify the Nordic countries’ offers. The Turkish government has accused Sweden and Finland of being too soft on groups it considers terrorist organizations, but expressed more reservations about Sweden.

“As far as honoring its commitments in the trilateral memorandum of understanding is concerned, we have seen that Finland has taken genuine and concrete steps,” Erdogan told a news conference in Ankara after his meeting with Niinisto. .

“This sensitivity for the security of our country and, based on the progress made in Finland’s NATO accession protocol, we have decided to start the ratification process in our parliament,” the president added. .

With Erdogan’s agreement, Finland’s candidacy can now be submitted to the Turkish parliament, where the president’s party and its allies hold the majority. Ratification is expected before Turkey holds its presidential and legislative elections scheduled for May 14.

Commenting on Turkey’s willingness to consider ratifying Sweden’s NATO membership, Erdogan said it would “depend on the strong steps Sweden takes”.

Explaining the difference between the Nordic countries from Ankara’s perspective, Erdogan claimed that Sweden had “embraced terrorism” and cited demonstrations by supporters of Kurdish militants in the streets of Stockholm. “Such protests do not take place in Finland,” he said. “For this reason, we had to consider (Finland) separately from Sweden.”

Niinisto welcomed Turkey’s willingness to follow up on his country’s candidacy, but also expressed his solidarity with his neighbor. “I have the feeling that Finland’s NATO membership is not complete without Sweden,” he said.

Referring to a NATO summit scheduled for July in the Lithuanian capital, Niinisto added: “I would like to see in Vilnius that we will meet the 32-member alliance.”

Turkey, Finland and Sweden signed a memorandum of understanding in June last year to resolve disputes over Nordic states joining.

The document included clauses addressing Ankara’s claims that Stockholm and Helsinki had failed to take its concerns seriously enough about those they considered terrorists, particularly supporters of Kurdish militants who led a 39-year-old insurgency in Turkey and the people Ankara links to a 2016 coup attempt.

A series of separate protests in Stockholm, including a demonstration by an anti-Islam activist who burned the Koran outside the Turkish embassy, ​​also angered Turkish officials.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and lawmakers have promised to ratify the two countries’ applications for NATO membership. But the country’s parliament has repeatedly postponed a ratification vote and has not given a specific date as to when the vote will take place.

Niinisto arrived in Turkey on Thursday and visited areas affected by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that killed more than 52,000 people in Turkey and Syria last month.

“I’ve known Erdogan for a long time. I’m sure he has some important messages,” Niinisto said on Thursday during a visit to Kahramanmaras, one of the provinces hardest hit by the 7.6 magnitude earthquake. February 6 that killed more than 52,000 people in Turkey. and Syria.

Ahead of Friday’s announcement, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Sweden hoped for “a quick ratification process” after the elections in Turkey.

Turkey’s parliament is due to enter a pre-election recess in three weeks, but an “accelerated process” to approve Finland’s NATO membership was expected, said Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, director of the German Marshall Fund in Ankara.

He predicted a tougher path for Sweden after the election, whether Erdogan is re-elected after 20 years in power or the opposition takes charge.

“Although there is now a president who has a majority in parliament, the next president, whoever he is, is unlikely to have a majority in parliament,” Unluhisarcikli said.

Three political alliances made up of more than a dozen parties are contesting the elections, including an alliance of leftist politicians who tend to be ideologically opposed to NATO.

“Now it is enough to persuade President Erdogan, but several parties will have to be persuaded after the elections,” Unluhisarcikli said.