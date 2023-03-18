The story of Jokowi holding his own umbrella when it rains in South Kalimantan

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Rainy weather welcomes the arrival of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and his entourage landing at Syamsudin Noor International Airport, Banjarbaru Town, South Kalimantan (Kalsel) Province on Thursday (16/3/2023).

At that time, Jokowi had just taken a flight from Singapore for a work visit.

Watching from the presidential secretariat’s YouTube broadcast, the head of state held his own umbrella as he exited the plane to the official Indonesian car I which would take him away.

Initially, President Jokowi descended from the ladder of the plane which was still covered with rain.

Then we saw that a member of the Presidential Security Force (Paspampres) was ready umbrella black under the steps of the plane.

Dock. Presidential Secretariat President Joko Widodo holds his own umbrella as he landed at Syamsudin Noor International Airport in Banjarbaru town, South Kalimantan (Kalsel) province on Thursday (16/3/2023). President Joko Widodo holds his own umbrella as he landed at Syamsudin Noor International Airport in Banjarbaru town, South Kalimantan (Kalsel) province on Thursday (16/3/2023).

Umbrella it was immediately handed over to President Jokowi. The head of state immediately held his own umbrella while greeting one by one the officials who greeted his arrival.

They are Governor of South Kalimantan Sahbirin Noor, Military Commander VI/Mulawarman Major General Tri Budi Utomo, Chief Inspector General of South Kalimantan Regional Police Andi Rian Djajadi, Brigadier General Danrem 101/Antasari Rudi Puruwito, Admiral Danlantamal XIII Tarakan TNI Deni Herman, and Danlanud Syamsudin Noor Colonel Pnb Yulmaizir Chaniago.

After that, President Jokowi walked to the Indonesia I car while still holding his own umbrella.

Shortly after, the former governor of DKI Jakarta got into the car.

President Jokowi and his entourage then proceeded directly to the hotel where they spent the night to continue their working visit activities on Friday (17/3/2023).

Usually own umbrella

President Bey Machmudin’s Deputy to the Protocol, Press and Media Secretariat explained Jokowi’s habit of often holding his own umbrella.

According to him, President Jokowi was reluctant to be privileged, so holding his own umbrella on various occasions has become a common thing to do.

“Mr. President is usually like that. He doesn’t want to be made special. So he usually gets off the plane with his own umbrella. Also when he’s with Ms. Iriana,” Bey said when confirmed. . Kompas.comFriday (3/17/2023).

However, at certain times, for example when the president is giving a speech in hot or rainy weather, the Paspampres holds the umbrella.

“It’s not possible while holding an umbrella, so the umbrella is held,” Bey said.

Yet, on several occasions, President Jokowi spontaneously held his own umbrella as he shook hands.

“Those getting off the plane immediately shake hands holding an umbrella,” Bey said.

