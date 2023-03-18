Politics
Priti Patel hits out at MPs set to grill Boris Johnson over Partygate
Peiti Patel has questioned the objectivity of MPs grilling Boris Johnson on Partygate next week as almost all of them have already criticized him.
The former home secretary warned of a culture of collusion and claimed the investigation, branded a witch hunt by allies of the former prime minister, would damage democracy.
His comments came as a Daily Mail audit found members of the seven-member privileges committee had made more than 20 negative remarks about the former prime minister, in interviews and online.
Its Labor chair Harriet Harman has previously said that Mr Johnson’s acceptance of a police fine for breaching Covid laws means he admits misleading the Commons on the very issue his inquiry is supposed to examine based on the evidence.
Even the Tories on the committee, which will finally hold its televised evidence session with Mr Johnson on Wednesday, have accused him of mortifying behavior towards Partygate.
The former home secretary has warned of a culture of collusion and says the investigation, branded a witch hunt by allies of the former prime minister, would damage democracy
Miss Patel, a longtime ally of Mr Johnson, said the Partygate investigation had put our democracy in a very, very bad light.
How can a handful of MPs and committees really achieve that goal in light of some of the individual comments that have been made?
“I don’t want to name people, but it’s a fact,” she told GB News. The lack of transparency, the lack of accountability, frankly I think there is a culture of collusion.
The committee’s usual chairman, Labors Chris Bryant, walked away from the inquiry when it was launched last April because he had repeatedly called Mr Johnson a liar.
Yet his replacement, former New Labor Minister Miss Harman, was equally damning.
The day Mr Johnson and Rishi Sunak were fined by police for attending a brief birthday party in the Cabinet Room, she wrote on Twitter: PM&CX [Chancellor of the Exchequer] total disregard for vital rules to protect the health of others. Unspeakable. Ashamed.
In another tweet, she seemed to prejudge the case she is now responsible for, writing: If PM and CX admit guilt, accepting police right to have broken the rules, then they also admit they misled the House of Commons. . Or will they challenge?
A Daily Mail audit found that members of the seven-member Privileges Committee had made more than 20 negative remarks about the former prime minister, in interviews and online.
The other Labor MP on the committee, Yvonne Fovargue, wrote online ahead of the 2019 election: Boris Johnson is telling shameful lies. Here are just ten.
The sole SNP member of the committee, Allan Dorans, was once a Metropolitan Police officer who fined Mr Johnson.
In a newsletter, he wrote that people in his constituency were understandably furious that, while following Covid rules and making personal sacrifices, Boris Johnson was breaking them by hosting illegal parties in Downing Street.
One of the committee’s four Tories, Andy Carter, said in July when Mr Johnson announced he would step down: I think it’s the right thing to do and in the best interests of the nation.
Alberto Costa, another Tory in the survey, made a series of pointed remarks about Mr Johnsons government when the leadership race began last summer.
The committee’s most senior Tory, Sir Bernard Jenkin, once said it would be a disaster if Mr Johnson joined the Leave campaign before the Brexit vote, calling him dishonest.
And the latest member of the committee, Sir Charles Walker, said as early as last February that he would applaud if the Prime Minister resigns.
Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt said the committee must be allowed to continue its work without fear or favour.
A spokesperson for the committee said: Members of the Privileges Committee are Members of Parliament who have been appointed to that position by the House.
“The decision to conduct this inquiry was not taken by the Committee on Privileges but by the House of Commons as a whole.
|
