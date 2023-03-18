Trump Indictment security prepares underway as Manhattan decision looms – NBC New York





Law enforcement and local, state and federal security agencies are preparing for the possibility that former President Donald J. Trump will be indicted as soon as next week, according to five senior officials familiar with the discussions.

Law enforcement is conducting preliminary security assessments and discussing potential security plans in and around the Manhattan Criminal Court at 100 Center Street in the event Trump is charged over an alleged silent payment, officials say. to Stormy Daniels and would travel to New York to face any charges.

Officials stress that inter-agency conversations and planning are pre-emptive in nature as no charges have been filed.

Agencies involved include the NYPD, New York State law enforcement officers, the US Secret Service, the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, officials said.

NBC News reached out to all of those agencies for comment, and all declined to comment.

Thursday’s news that the Manhattan District Attorney had invited Trump to testify before a grand jury next week suggested that prosecutors were serious about bringing charges in an investigation that resembled the news yesterday. only a few months old. News 4 chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst reports.

Prosecutors have been investigating since former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen admitted in 2018 that he paid Daniels $130,000 before the 2016 presidential election to silence his claims about an alleged sexual relationship the two had had years earlier.

Trump, who is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination and has indicated he would do so even if criminally charged, denied having sex with Daniels. But Cohen was reimbursed for payment to the adult film actress. Manhattan prosecutors investigated whether any state laws may have been violated in connection with those payments or how the Trumps company compensated Cohen for remaining silent about Daniels’ allegations.

The $130,000 payment was made in 2016, when Trump’s first presidential campaign was in its final weeks and Daniels was negotiating to go on TV to air her allegations of a sexual encounter with him a decade earlier. . Cohen made the payment and arranged another payment to another woman at Trump’s direction, he says.

Trump and his lawyers said he was extorted to pay Daniels the money and should be considered the victim in the investigation. Daniels and the attorneys who helped arrange the payment denied extorting anyone.

Friday’s developments come two days after lawyers for Daniels said she met with prosecutors about the case and said she would testify. Cohen spent hours testifying before the grand jury for two days earlier this week. He came out of his second day of testimony Wednesday saying he would continue to cooperate with prosecutors and provide them with any information they need.

The former president’s current lawyer said Trump had been asked to testify before the grand jury but was not planning to do so.

His attorney also said Trump would follow normal procedure by surrendering to face criminal charges if indicted by a Manhattan grand jury.

“Will follow normal procedures if it gets to this point,” Joseph Tacopina told CNBC Friday night when asked what Trump would do if that possibility becomes a reality.

In 2018, federal prosecutors charged Cohen with campaign finance crimes related to payments to Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal, arguing the payments amounted to ineligible gifts to Trump’s campaign effort.

The falsification of business documents can be a misdemeanor under state law, or a felony if the falsification of documents is done as part of a more serious crime.

Cohen pleaded guilty, served time in prison, and was disbarred. Federal prosecutors have never charged Trump with any crime.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnewyork.com/investigations/nyc-security-preps-underway-for-possible-trump-indictment-as-soon-as-next-week-sources/4160387/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related