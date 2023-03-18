Foreign gifts to Donald Trump worth $250,000 are missing





Donald Trump’s White House hasn’t reported more than 100 gifts from foreign countries worth over a quarter of a million dollars, and federal officials haven’t been able to find a life-size painting from Trump donated by the president of El Salvador as well as golf clubs from the prime minister of Japan, according to a report released Friday by House Democrats.

Among the unreported items are 16 gifts from Saudi Arabia worth over $45,000, including a dagger worth up to $24,000, and 17 gifts from India including cufflinks expensive, $4,600 vase and model of the Taj Mahal, according to the report. Democrats on the House Oversight Committee.

Gifts greater than several hundred dollars given by foreign officials to the President, Vice President, and their families must, under the Foreign Gifts and Decorations Act, be reported to the State Department. The House Democrats’ report, citing State Department records, says the number of gifts reported by Trump and his family is lower than the number disclosed by previous presidents.

In total, according to the report, although the White House reported some gifts to the state between 2017 and 2019, it did not report more than 100 foreign gifts with a total value of more than $250,000.

The report says federal officials were unable to locate a life-size painting of Trump that, according to internal White House correspondence, was commissioned by the president of El Salvador and delivered to the US Embassy. United States to El Salvador as a gift to Trump just before the 2020 U.S. election. According to the report, the U.S. Ambassador to El Salvador alerted U.S. officials to the gift and requested assistance in shipping it.

The report says there is no record of the paintings being disposed of by the National Archives and Records Administration or the General Services Administration, but some records suggest it may have been moved to Florida in July 2021 in as property of Trumps.

Also missing are thousands of dollars in golf clubs donated to Trump in 2018 and 2019 by Shinzo Abe, then Prime Minister of Japan.

Today’s preliminary findings again suggest the Trump administration’s brazen disregard for the rule of law and its systematic mishandling of large donations from foreign governments, including many lavish personalized gifts that far exceed the statutory limit. valued but were never reported, some still missing today, Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, a top Democrat on the Oversight Committee, said in a statement.

He also said the committee would remain committed to following the facts to determine the extent to which former President Trump broke the law or violated the Constitution when he failed to report gifts and took possession of valuables without pay the fair price.

A Trump spokesperson did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

