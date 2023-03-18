Xi to meet Putin in Russia next week



Chinese leader Xi Jinping will travel to Moscow next week to meet President Vladimir Putin in his first visit to Russia since Putin launched his devastating invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago.

The visit will be seen as a powerful display of Beijing’s support for Moscow in Western capitals, where leaders are increasingly wary of the deepening partnership between the two nations as war rages in Europe.

It will also be Xi’s first trip abroad since securing an unprecedented third term as president at the annual meeting of China’s rubber stamp legislature last week.

The face-off was revealed on Friday by statements from Beijing and the Kremlin.



China’s Foreign Ministry said the visit will take place from Monday to Wednesday at Putin’s invitation and confirmed that the war in Ukraine would be at the heart of the talks.

China’s proposal comes down to one sentence, which is to urge peace and promote talks, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

The Kremlin said the two leaders will discuss topical issues of further development of comprehensive partnership relations and strategic cooperation between Russia and China.

An exchange of views is also planned as part of deepening Russian-Chinese cooperation in the international arena, the Kremlin added. A number of important bilateral documents will be signed.

The Kremlin also released the schedule of planned meetings between Xi and Putin. The two leaders will begin Monday with a tete-a-tete followed by an informal lunch, with negotiations due to take place on Tuesday, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

And Yuri Ushakov, the Russian president’s adviser on international relations, said Putin and Xi will sign documents attesting to closer ties between the two nations and plan to discuss the war in Ukraine.

Moscow highly values ​​the balanced position of the Chinese leadership, Ushakov told Russian media TASS.

Russia and China are satisfied with the highest level of relations which continue to develop, Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow will give them new impetus, he added.

The visit comes as China attempts to portray itself as a neutral peace broker on Ukraine, including the recent release of a position paper calling for a political settlement of the crisis.

On Thursday, China’s new foreign minister, Qin Gang, spoke on the phone with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, to call for peace talks. The two men discussed the importance of the principle of territorial integrity, Kuleba said on Twitter.

But the mediator’s claim has been met with skepticism by Western leaders, who point to China’s refusal to acknowledge the nature of the conflict and growing ties with Russia.

Xi has spoken to Putin several times since the invasion, both virtually and in person, but has not had a single phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Xi and Putin declared boundless friendship in February last year when the Russian leader visited Beijing for the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics.

And under Xi, China has refused to condemn Russia’s invasion or even refer to it as such, instead blaming NATO for provoking the conflict while amplifying Kremlins disinformation.

She also provided diplomatic support to Moscow, as well as strengthen economic and military ties by stimulating trade and organizing frequent joint military exercises.

In recent weeks, Western officials have begun to publicly raise concerns that China may be planning to provide Russia with lethal military assistance, a charge Beijing denies.



Last month, Putin hosted top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in Moscow days before the anniversary of the Kremlins’ full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Putin told Wang that relations between his country and China are reaching new milestones, while Wang pledged to further strengthen our comprehensive strategic partnership.

Putin and Xi last held a virtual meeting in December, during which the Russian leader described relations between the two nations as the best in history, saying they could withstand any test.

Both leaders share a deep suspicion and hostility towards the United States, which they believe is determined to keep China and Russia down. They also share a vision of a new world order that better serves the interests of their nations and is no longer dominated by the West.

They have also forged a close personal bond, with Xi describing Putin as his best friend in 2019. Xi has met Putin in person 39 times since becoming China’s leader, most recently in September at a summit in Central Asia.

U.S. officials said they would watch closely for signs that China was moving forward with arms supplies to Russia at next week’s summit.

So far, officials have said there is no indication that Beijing has made a final decision to aid Moscow’s war efforts with lethal aid, but next week’s meeting could provide a venue for such an announcement.

It’s something we’ll be watching, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said this week. Obviously, Russia has its own interests in trying to drag other countries into this conflict if it can, but our position is the same whether they meet or not.

US officials are not worried that Chinese weapons will help Russia win a decisive victory in Ukraine. Instead, the concern is that lethal aid from Beijing could prolong the conflict, which US officials say favors Putin.

An interminable war could also benefit China if US resources and attention are consumed in Ukraine, rather than in Asia, where Beijing has become increasingly militarily assertive.