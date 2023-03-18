Other countries are confused, Pak Jokowi and I were rivals now united





Jakarta – Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto talk about the astonishment of other countries at their relationship with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). According to Prabowo, other countries were confused when he, who was Jokowi’s rival in the 2019 presidential election, could join the government. “Me, as you probably know, I don’t know, you know? I was Mr. Jokowi’s rival, but that’s it, there are other nations, other countries are confused about see the nation of Indonesia, confused, how come two rivals, two numbers, how come the game is over how come there is one,” he said Prabowo during Istigasah and joint Malay-Banjar Rabithah prayer in Tabalong, South Kalimantan on Friday (17/3/2023). Prabowo said bringing two rivals together in one government is difficult to achieve in other countries. He gave the example of the United States which is the cradle of democracy. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “In other countries it’s hard and difficult, so far only in the United States they say democracy was born, democracy was born. Now if two big parties walk into a room, they say they don’t want to sit together,” he said. Therefore, according to Prabowo, Indonesia is now an example for other countries. That in the interest of the people and the nation, he continues, the two rivals can unite. “Many countries are watching us. If it is in the interest of the people, if it is in the interest of the nation and the state, we will put the interests of the nation and the state first” , said Prabowo. Prabowo also admitted that he never felt guilty for his decision to join Jokowi’s government. In fact, Party General Chairman Gerindra was proud to be part of Indonesia’s advanced cabinet. “I mean I think it was not bad for me to join President Joko Widodo. Not only do I feel good, but now I feel grateful and proud to have joined President Joko Widodo,” did he declare. Prabowo then praised Jokowi’s leadership. He even admitted that while leading the country, he had to learn from Jokowi. “And I witness that I see Pak Jokowi’s commitment to extraordinary people, he always thinks for ordinary people, I finally have to admit that in terms of leading the country, I have to learn from Pak Joko Widodo,” said concluded Prabowo. Watch the video ‘Again and Again Prabowo Accompanies Jokowi During Kunker’: [Gambas:Video 20detik] (this is /imk)

