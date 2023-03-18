Politics
Donald Trump will host the first presidential rally of 2024 in Waco
Texas is the first stop in the 2024 presidential campaign for Donald Trump, the team of former presidents announced on Friday. In this third consecutive bid for the White House, Trump will hold a March 25 rally at Waco Regional Airport.
While facing criminal charges and less vocal support from Texas GOP leaders, Trump hopes to seal the loyalty of Lone Star State voters before more Republicans join the primary race.
Texas is undisputed as Trump country after electing 37 Trump-endorsed candidates and a recent poll of Texas primary voters, his campaign team wrote in a press release announcing the event. The Trump campaign cited a tweet from Interactive Polls, a conservative media company, as evidence that in the polls, Texans favor Trump over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a potential Republican nominee.
According to a February poll from the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin, 56% of Republicans polled said the former president should run again.
While Trump was at one point a natural political force in the state, his influence may have waned given how few prominent Texas Republicans have endorsed the former president for 2024. On Wednesday, Rep. American Chip Roy, R-Austin, gave DeSantis his endorsement, calling the Florida governor a man of conviction.
While Trump and Nikki Haley, Trump’s choice for United Nations ambassador and former governor of South Carolina, are the only Republican candidates to have officially declared they are running for president, his DeSantis is also expected to join the race.
Gov. Greg Abbott, himself a potential 2024 nominee, won Trump’s endorsement in his primary last year but kept his distance in the general election, skipping an October rally in Texas.
President Joe Biden is expected to seek a second four-year term.
Trump has been blamed by some leaders in his own party for the GOP’s lackluster nationwide performance last November. He is also the subject of numerous criminal investigations for his private business and his role in trying to overthrow the 2020 election.
Trump lost the election to Biden in 2020 by a 4 point margin.
A report commissioned by the Trump campaign found little evidence of double voting or ballots bearing the names of deceased people, according to The Washington Post, which contradicts its allegations of fraud.
The Associated Press reported that Trump could be indicted in the coming weeks in New York over an investigation into his alleged payment of silent money in 2016 to women he had sex with a decade earlier.
Doors open at noon on March 25 in Waco; Trump is due to speak at 5 p.m.
Disclosure: The University of Texas at Austin financially supported The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the journalism of the Tribune. Find a full list here.
