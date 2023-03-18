Xi Jinping to visit Moscow to show support for Vladimir Putin

BEIJING — China has said President Xi Jinping will visit Russia Monday through Wednesday in an apparent show of support for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin also announced the visit on Friday, saying it will take place “at the invitation of Vladimir Putin”.

Xi and Putin will discuss “issues of the further development of a comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between Russia and China,” as well as an exchange of views “in the context of deepening Russian-Russian cooperation.” China on the international scene,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

The two leaders will also sign “important bilateral documents”, the statement read.

China declared a “limitless” friendship with Russia and refused to condemn the invasion of Moscow, while declaring that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected.

Beijing also condemned Western sanctions and accused NATO and the United States of provoking Russia.

Putin invited Xi to visit Russia during a video conference the two men held in late December. The visit, Putin said, could “demonstrate to the whole world the strength of Russian-Chinese ties” and “become the main political event of the year in bilateral relations”.

In a rare phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart on Thursday, China’s foreign minister said Beijing was concerned about the year-long bitter conflict with Russia that was spiraling out of control and called for talks on a political solution with Moscow.

Qin Gang told Dmytro Kuleba that China has “always maintained an objective and fair stance on the Ukraine issue, is committed to promoting peace and advancing negotiations, and calls on the international community to create conditions for talks of peace,” the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement. statement posted on its website.

Kuleba later tweeted that he and Qin “discussed the importance of the principle of territorial integrity.”

“I stressed the importance of (Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s) peace formula for ending aggression and restoring a just peace in Ukraine,” wrote Kuleba, who spoke the same day with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

