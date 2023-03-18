Imran Khan crisis: Is Pakistan facing its own January 6 moment? | Imran Khan





On the day and night of March 14, as police and Imran Khans supporters clashed in Lahore in the upscale residential area of ​​Zaman Park covered in tear gas, bricks, sticks and petrol bombs, he There was a moment when I asked myself this question: is this the time?

Political observers have asked themselves this question many times in the history of Pakistan. The moment could be martial law, nationwide riots, a decisive operation that leads to more violence, or a withdrawal from a stalemate. The question seeks clarity, either an escalation or a concession to follow the rules of politics or the law of the land.

The pitched battle happened because police were following a court order to ensure Khans’ attendance at a hearing. Members of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of former prime ministers had camped around his Zaman Park residence in Lahore to protect him from arrest for months. The police were armed with tear gas and batons. PTI supporters with Molotov cocktails and bricks.

In the end, more police officers were injured than supporters. Khan is our red line has been the rallying cry for months as police used brute force against Khan supporters during a March 8 protest in which a political worker died.

Chaos is the new normal

Khan has been selective about summoning the court to obey, citing security concerns since an assassination attempt last October. On Friday March 17, Khan decided that he would go with hundreds of supporters to the High Court in Lahore to seek early bail.

Dozens of lawsuits have been filed against Khan, some serious, most politically motivated. This is an excessive number of cases, even against a politician who has chosen the most resistant path to be removed from power.

It is not the first in the country’s history: politicians and political parties who oppose the military establishment are pushed aside and end up finding resistance futile. But Khan does not follow the normative rules of politics in Pakistan.

Most political leaders will choose to go to jail. It is a colonial tradition carried over into a post-colonial state that was unable to evolve into a fully functioning democracy, so it is seen as a political rite of passage through the decades from Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto to Benazir Bhutto, to his wife. Asif Ali Zardari, to Nawaz Sharif, to Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The irony is that Khan has tried to use colonial resistance tactics to call an election, his main demand since leaving the prime minister’s office in April 2022 after a vote of no confidence. He ordered a bharo tehreek jail, or fill the jails movement, in February for second-tier workers and leaders. Dozens of people went to jail, while Khan got preventive bail for his various court cases and the movement collapsed.

Several days later, after the Zaman Park clashes, the answer to the question is that the moment has been made clear that there is still no clarity, no easy path out of the chaos.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered dialogue while Khan indicated his willingness. But each waits for the other to take the first step. In recent years, ordinary political rivalries have turned into deep-rooted enmities. Normal arbiters such as the military establishment and higher courts split into politicized factions. The Khans party left the lower house of parliament, where, in a normal democracy, political disputes are sorted out. Chaos is the new normal.

Right-wing populism preys on the country’s fragile compromises until they become active tensions, says Turkish writer Ece Temelkuran in her book How to Lose a Country. Pakistan seems to be at a stage where anarchy is marking time between populism and authoritarianism. What form remains to be seen, whether it is civil, military or simply military.

Who is in charge?

In an interview with Voice of America, Khan reluctantly conceded that the only man pulling the strings is current army chief General Asim Munir. His reluctance stems from a strategy where he seeks approval from the military establishment behind closed doors but uses metaphors to attack military officers when it suits his political strategy.

The duality is a nod to the support he garnered from within the military when he ascended to the post of prime minister in 2018, and an acknowledgment of where the real power lies in Pakistan.

For example, Khan was willing to offer former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa a third term extension in return for snap elections last year. Elections are scheduled in Pakistan in October. After Bajwa refused, Khan accused the former army chief of conspiring with the United States to overthrow him and called for a court martial. While prime minister, Khan had described Bajwa as the most democratic army chief.

As commentator Raza Rumi wrote: The social classes that inhabit unelected institutions share Mr. Khansweltanschauung, which includes displays of public religiosity, hatred for traditional political elites, citing corruption as the biggest problem, and a practical and variable dose of anti-Americanism. This is why Mr. Khan is a formidable enemy of the Old Regime. He is their creature and their enemy at the same time.

Using formidable propaganda tactics that exploit young Pakistanis’ sense of disenfranchisement, Khan has found a response to traditional centers of power, as evidenced by the way his supporters have resisted his arrest.

But what does this mean for the next elections? Will they turn out to be a magic panacea? That seems unlikely given the lessons learned from supporters of Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaros in 2020 and then 2023. Perhaps Zaman Park’s resistance was foreshadowing. Given its fragile economy and divided political system, can Pakistan afford another contested transfer of power?

In its editorial, the nation’s leading newspaper, The Dawn, wrote: The democratic electoral process, which is supposed to act as a safety valve for the public’s pent-up emotions, remains in limbo, and that may be why more people feel the need to act violently to enforce their wishes before the state.

The current collapse of the political process is not normal. Therefore, before the elections, past and present grievances must be settled between the political parties, the judiciary and the military with an understanding of the rules of the game by the constitution.

Without a great reconciliation, the elections will only be performative.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.

