Punching bag politics: Why the House deadlock helps both Modi and Rahul and not Congress or the opposition

Rahul Gandhi is undoubtedly BJP’s favorite punching bag. This time the Rahul-bashing by the party who crafts every move carefully began to look over. Senior BJP ministers have been demanding his apology all week. It was unprecedented for the Treasury benches not to let Parliament function normally, it is the opposition that is blocking debate and it is the government that is supposed to ensure that Parliament functions properly.

And now there is also a move to have Rahul suspended from the Lok Sabha and not allow him to speak unless he apologizes. The RSS, too, generally a more circumspect organization, criticized Rahul; the vice president, a constitutional authority, also took Rahul to task.

By banning Rahul from speaking in Parliament, the BJP runs the risk of bolstering the very accusation the Congress leader has made in the UK that opposition leaders are not allowed to speak freely in parliament. This, as India emerges as the most important voice of the Global South and chairs the G20.

Why then is the BJP exaggerating this problem? The more it ups the ante against Rahul, the more it makes him the problem for him. Because the Congress succeeded in projecting him, in the world community, as the main adversary of Narendra Modi in India. The current BJP campaign ensures that Rahul Gandhi stays on the radar.

A Modi vs Rahul showdown suited the party perfectly in 2014 and 2019. When he came up against him, Rahul was no match for Modi. While Modis’ popularity ratings remain unchanged, Rahul’s non-serious image has undergone a change after the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Is the BJP taking a risk by placing Rahul at the center of its attack? Will it generate sympathy for him, which often happens when one is harassed for confronting someone powerful? Or, does the BJP think the risk is safe to take with political gains likely to outweigh losses?

Some reasons for BJP’s strategy are obvious. Rahul has given the party ready-made ammunition and harnessed it to fuel the nationalist fervor he wants to create as 2024 approaches. All the boxes are checked: he has criticized the Modi government on foreign soil, spoke about India’s completely undone democracy, and commented on EU and US silence in light of India’s democratic backsliding.

THE the last column was about the limits of Rahul’s politics of doom and how reporting it to Cambridge only amplified his own sense of helplessness.

It is becoming clear that the BJP will again use the victim card in the 2024 elections, projecting Modi as a leader who has done so much for the country but only faces barbs and defamation from his opponents ( read the Gandhis). Indeed, this is the key theme of a BJP video, Mujhe chalte jaana hai, which the party released.

The BJP has also seized on it to undermine Rahuls’ credibility and show that he is getting carried away or making dubious claims that show him to be unserious. Delhi Police have sent Rahul a notice requesting information about victims of sexual harassment he spoke with during his recent Yatra.

It will be difficult for Rahul – or anyone else – to get women to publicly confess that they have been sexually harassed or gang raped.

For his part, Rahul said the attacks on him are an attempt to distract from the issue he raises: the nature of the relationship between the prime minister and Gautam Adani and his businesses. It is clear that the BJP does not want a discussion on Adani in parliament.

What reassures the ruling party, however, is the state of the organization of the Congress, which continues to be a mess. Today people don’t even mention the name of the Uttar Pradesh Congress which once dismissed Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Govind Ballabh Pant, Sampurnanand and Sucheta Kripalani.

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra Renamed His Image but offered no plan to rebuild the party organization, not even something as obvious as short training shivirs in the areas he visited during the yatra to mobilize new recruits and generate new energy policy.

The current, heated row in parliament therefore suits both Modi and Rahul Gandhi (not necessarily in Congress or the opposition).

Mallikarjun Kharge said in Chennai that Congress will not insist on being the leader. Building Rahul will give the impression that he is the national face of all opposition, whether or not he is officially declared as such. Hyping Rahul is also fueling concerns from other opposition parties over the return of the Big Brother Congress.

As things stand, the harsh political reality is that only a united opposition can give the BJP some sort of fight in 2024, a fight based on the painstaking and inglorious work of securing individual competitions in Lok constituencies. Sabha. .

For the opposition, the man of 2024 may not be Rahul Gandhi. The man at the moment is Mallikarjun Kharge as a sutradhar to build opposition alliances in different states. Respected by other opposition leaders, the new Congress president is already reaching out, for example, to the Aam Aadmi party that Congress once shunned. The AAP may be a spoiler for Congress in several states, be it Rajasthan, Goa, Madhya Pradesh or Gujarat. An agreement in Delhi, attempted unsuccessfully in 2019 between the two parties, can help in the next Lok Sabha elections.

It is Congress state units and not Rahul Gandhi – this will be the key difference from the party tally in the 2023 polls, whether in Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan where Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot must be on the same page, and Rahul Gandhi still hasn’t been able to realize that. It was party unity in Himachal Pradesh that secured a clear victory in Congress on the theme that would win: restoring the old pension system.

The fact is, the game will change if a unified opposition can bring down the BJP tally even by 60-70 seats, subjecting the saffron party to many other checks and balances. And the unlikely event of Congress pushing its tally to 100 Lok Sabha seats will breathe some life into the country’s institutions, which is how democracy works. Rahul Gandhi will not have to lament in Cambridge that democratic institutions are dying. His party must start winning the elections.

(Neerja Chowdhury, Editor-in-Chief, The Indian Expresscovered the last 10 Lok Sabha elections)