Turkey backs Finland’s NATO membership, snubs Sweden

BRUSSELS In May 2022, when Finnish and Swedish officials announced their intention to join the NATO alliance, in a historic turning point for both countries, there was talk of rapid ratification.

But the road to membership has been more difficult than initially expected. This week, Finnish officials traveled to Turkey to try to hammer out the deal, while Swedish officials stayed home.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been playing spoilers for much of the last 10 months. On Friday, he announced that Finland’s membership application was being sent to the Turkish parliament for ratification, paving the way for the alliance to grow.

But Erdogan will not sign Sweden’s candidacy without further steps, which means the Nordic neighbors who have vowed to join NATO hand in hand will not, in fact, join.

At a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto on Friday in Turkey’s capital Ankara, Erdogan said Finland has taken sincere and concrete steps to meet its security commitments to Turkey. almost a year ago at a NATO summit in Madrid.

We have decided to start the process of approving Finland’s NATO accession protocol in our parliament, based on the sensitivity and distance taken by our country to address our concerns regarding security, Erdogan said, adding that talks with Sweden would continue based on the principles of our alliance and our approach to the fight against terrorism.

At this stage, the progress of the process will be directly linked to the concrete steps Sweden takes, he said, citing what he described as Sweden’s refusal to extradite terrorists affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party. , or PKK. In recent months, Turkey has expressed anger over street protests in Stockholm against Erdogan’s and Sweden’s NATO membership, including a protest in January that included the burning of a Koran. For Erdogan, splitting Finland from Sweden also appears to be a domestic political game, appealing to nationalist voters, as he trails his main challenger in the polls ahead of elections scheduled for May 14.

For NATO, Erdogan’s antics are something between an untimely irritant and a dangerous distraction. NATO insists that the two countries will eventually join, which will strengthen the alliance.

But until they do, officials will continue to spend time and energy shuttling between capitals to strike a deal while Russia wages war.

This week, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson seemed to concede that Finland would go first. It is not excluded that Sweden and Finland ratify in different stages, he said.

The question now is what comes next. Turkey was the main holdout, but not the only one.

Hungary has signaled its support for Finland and Sweden joining, but continues to delay a parliamentary vote on the issue, suggesting it could use the issue as leverage in its battle against the European Union. . Still, NATO officials say they are confident that Hungary will soon ratify both offers. Assuming Hungary comes out on top, Sweden will still have to negotiate with Turkey.

Friday’s reunion is the latest twist in what has been a surprisingly dramatic and eye-opening story.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Finland began to rethink its policy of military non-alignment. This prompted Sweden to do the same.

The 30-member alliance welcomed their interest, saying adding the two countries, which are already close partners, would strengthen NATO’s posture. Finnish and Swedish membership would bring the full strength of the alliance to the far north and build a strengthened presence around the Baltic Sea.

After a few months of debate and diplomacy, representatives from both countries formally submitted their offers together in a carefully choreographed presentation.

I warmly welcome Finland’s and Sweden’s applications for NATO membership, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference in Brussels that day. You are our closest partners and your NATO membership would strengthen our common security.

However, after the cameras stopped rolling, Turkey opposed the offers.

Erdogan had called on Sweden to grant asylum to PKK members and hinted he might push back. The extent of Turkish resistance seemed to take the alliance by surprise.

In the weeks that followed, NATO leaders, diplomats and officials worked feverishly to get things done. Ahead of a NATO summit in Madrid in June 2022, the three countries struck a deal: Turkey agreed to drop its opposition in exchange for concessions on what it calls Kurdish militant groups and weapons.

Welcoming Finland and Sweden into the alliance will make them more secure, NATO stronger and the Euro-Atlantic area more secure, Stoltenberg told a news conference after the signing ceremony. This is vital as we face the biggest security crisis in decades.

As the months passed, Stoltenberg was increasingly clear that Finland and Sweden had met Turkey’s demands. Turkey continued to push back.

Throughout the fall, as Turkey sank deeper, Helsinki and Stockholm insisted that they stick together. We’ve taken each step hand in hand and neither of us have any other ambitions, Kristersson said in October.

But Turkey did not move. And in January, Finland’s foreign minister first floated the idea of ​​moving forward without Sweden.