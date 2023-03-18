Islamabad court suspends arrest warrant against Imran Khan in Toshakhana case





On March 17, 2023, a Pakistani court suspended the warrant of arrest without bail against former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a corruption case until March 18, giving Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) a chance to appear in a district court. in Islamabad.

The Islamabad District and Sessions Court issued the arrest warrant against the ousted prime minister on February 28 in the Toshakhana case over the concealment of proceeds of state donations and ordered the police in the capital to bring Khan to justice by March 18.

Mr Khan appeared in a Pakistani court to seek bail in nine cases, hours after another top court suspended non-releaseable arrest warrants for the ousted prime minister until March 18.

Mr Khan, the 70-year-old Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, resisted arrest in the Toshakhana case and is locked up in his Zaman Park residence here surrounded by hundreds of his supporters, who Battles with police and rangers have been fought over the past few days.

Mr Khan, a former prime minister, traveled to the Lahore High Court (LHC) in an armored vehicle to seek preventive bail in nine cases.

A two-member bench comprising Judge Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Judge Farooq Haider will conduct the hearing on bail applications filed against cases filed under the terrorism sections, while Judge Saleem will also hear bail applications. bail he filed against the civil cases filed against him, according to Geo Tv.

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq on Friday issued the order suspending the non-releasable arrest warrant, also instructed the police to ensure the safety of Mr Khan, aged 70 years old, to appear before the Court of Sessions.

The development comes a day after Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Zafar Iqbal rejected a plea by Khan to suspend his non-releasable arrest warrant in the state filing case.

Mr Khan has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts including an expensive Graff wristwatch he received as prime minister at a discount from the state depository called Toshakhana and selling them for a profit.

Established in 1974, the Toshakhana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores valuable gifts given to leaders, parliamentarians, bureaucrats and civil servants by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

Mr Khan was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in October last year for not sharing details of the sales. The electoral body then filed a complaint with the district court to punish him under criminal laws for selling the gifts he had received as the country’s prime minister.

On Thursday, Judge Iqbal rejected Khan’s request to suspend a non-releasable arrest warrant against him and said he would end attempts by Islamabad police to arrest him if the ousted prime minister turns himself in to court. the tribunal.

He ordered the police to arrest Khan and present him on March 18 in accordance with the law.

The law is the same for all, wrote the judge in his judgment after three consecutive hearings.

During the hearing of the case, the judge remarked that Khan should surrender unconditionally before seeking a favor from the court.

Mr Khan skipped several hearings in the case.

The PTI leader has resisted arrest in the Toshakhana case, locked up in his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, surrounded by hundreds of his supporters, who have fought pitched battles with police and Rangers over the past few days, resulting in injuries to more than 60 people, mostly police officers.

The clashes finally died down after the courts intervened on Wednesday, a day after Mr Khans’ supporters placed shipping containers outside the main entrance to his residence and equipped themselves with clubs and slings to protect the former prime minister from further police action.

As police besieged his Lahore residence, Khan once again rushed to the IHC with a petition against the arrest orders.

The IHC declined to intervene and asked the attorney to come to the district court and commit to having Khan appear on March 18 when the court had scheduled a hearing in the case.

Mr Khan appeared in the Lahore High Court on Friday and assured that he was ready to appear before the judge handling a corruption case against him on Saturday, PTI chief Fawad Chaudhry told reporters on Friday. media, adding that a recognizance has also been given to the court.

Separately, Mr Khan was due to appear in the Lahore High Court (LHC) to secure a protective bond to let him travel to Islamabad. Earlier, the Lahore High Court stopped the police from any action until 3 p.m. to arrest Khan.

According to Mr Khan, he was facing more than 80 different cases in various courts across Pakistan.

Mr Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote, which he said was part of a US-led plot targeting him over his foreign policy decisions independent on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

Since his ouster, Mr Khan has been calling for a snap election to overthrow what he calls an imported government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Mr. Sharif maintained that elections will be held later this year once the parliament completes its five-year term.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/former-pak-pm-imran-khan-to-appear-before-lahore-high-court-ahead-of-graft-case-hearing-in-islamabad-court/article66630886.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related