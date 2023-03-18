‘Wonderful news’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Meghalaya on getting the first electric train | Railway News

Indian Railways has achieved the electrification of two crucial routes which would enable them to run electric trains for the first time in the northeastern state of Meghalaya. The 22.823 track kilometer Dudhnai-Mendipathar single line section and the 34.59 track kilometer double line segment between Abhayapuri and Pancharatna on March 15 were both officially opened by the Northeast Frontier Railway.

Taking note of the achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the achievement of Indian Railways. “Wonderful news for Meghalaya and improved connectivity in the northeast,” he tweeted. Also, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a video of the electric train starting its journey with the caption “Electric Train for the era in Meghalaya”.

Also read: Ashwini Vaishnaw shares video of woman traveling with dog on train, netizens react

The railways said Mendipathar is currently the only station in the northeast state of Meghalaya to be open since the Prime Minister’s inauguration in 2014. Trains pulled by electric locomotives will now be able to run directly from Mendipathar to Meghalaya after the commissioning of electric traction. , improving average speed.

Wonderful news for Meghalaya and improved connectivity in the northeast. https://t.co/AZjPuBr2Ul

Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2023

“More passenger and freight trains will be able to run on these sections at full speed. Punctuality will also increase in this section. Parcel and freight trains carried by electric locomotives from other states will be able to reach Meghalaya directly,” said the statement said.

Electrification will significantly improve train mobility in northeast India. Apart from reduced pollution due to the switch from fossil fuels to electricity, the efficiency of the railway system in the region will also improve, according to the statement. He said it would facilitate smooth traffic and save time for trains to and from northeastern states, in addition to saving valuable currency.

With PTI inputs