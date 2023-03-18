“I’M BACK!” Trump posts on Facebook and YouTube for the first time in two yearsExBulletin





Former President Donald Trump greets guests following an event March 13, 2023 in Davenport, Iowa. Trump’s visit followed those of potential challengers for the GOP presidential nomination, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley. Scott Olson/Getty Images .

Former President Donald Trump can again upload new videos to YouTube, the company announced on Friday.

And a few hours after the announcement, he posted his first video titled “I’M BACK!”

The 11-second video shows Trump speaking at a rally saying, “Sorry to keep you waiting. Complicated business. Complicated.”

Trump also posted “I’M BACK!” and video to Facebook, which lifted a ban on its content in January.

Leslie Miller, YouTube’s vice president of public policy, said the decision to reinstate the former president was made after the company considered the possibility that he would incite violence.

“We have carefully assessed the continued risk of real-world violence, balancing this with the importance of preserving the opportunity for voters to hear equally from leading national candidates in the run-up to an election,” he said. she said in a statement to NPR.

Trump is running for president again in 2024 and has used social media platforms extensively during his successful bid for the White House in 2016, as well as during his four years in office.

In the aftermath of the January 6 violent attack on the Capitol, YouTube suspended Trump’s channel from its platform. He said he violated its policies against incitement to violence.

The ban came after he posted a video in which he said the speech he gave at a rally with his supporters before the attack was “totally appropriate”. At the time, YouTube did not say whether the ban would be permanent.

Facebook and Twitter also suspended Trump after the Capitol siege. Under new CEO Elon Musk, Twitter restored its account in November, but Trump has yet to post there.

YouTube said if Trump violates his policies again, then the company could reimpose the ban.

The consequences of dangerous behavior

People who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021 in an attempt to block Congress from certifying that President Joe Biden had legally won the 2020 presidential election said they were thrilled by Trump’s posts on social networks. Five people died as a result of the day’s violence.

“Trump’s ban was a punch to tell all users, especially high-level users, that dangerous behavior can lead to catastrophic consequences,” said Karen North, clinical professor specializing in media. social studies at the Annenberg School of the University of Southern California. for communication and journalism.

But, with Trump once again running for president, limiting his access to platforms “could draw huge criticism”, she added.

Compared to his 87 million followers on Twitter and 34 million on Facebook, Trump has only 2.6 million subscribers on YouTube.

In response to social media bans two years ago, Trump launched his own platform called Truth Social, where he has nearly 5 million followers. There, he continually falsely claims the 2020 election was stolen and touts far-right QAnon conspiracy theories.

Advocacy group Accountable Tech found that hundreds of Trump’s posts on Truth Social would violate the Community Standards of most social media companies. The group said Trump posted a video on the site on Friday falsely alleging that the 2020 election was stolen and that the January 6 insurgents should be released from prison.

“Since using social media to incite a violent insurgency against the United States government, Trump’s online behavior has become even more dangerous,” Nicole Gill, executive director of Accountable Tech, said in a statement. communicated.

“YouTube put profits and politics ahead of the safety of its users, the integrity of its platform, and the well-being of our democracy,” she said of her comeback.

“I’M BACK !” Trump’s video was viewed more than 37,000 times in the first two hours of airing Friday. It also received almost 8,000 comments, filled with people welcoming its return.

Meanwhile, her Facebook post has received over 66,000 reactions, 17,000 comments and 14,000 shares.

