Xi Jinping’s visit to Putin in Moscow: what support does China give to Russia in the war against Ukraine?

March 17, 2023

image sources, Getty Images

It will be his first visit to Moscow since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, although the two leaders have met face to face 39 times.

the president of China, Xi Jinpingtravels to Moscow on Monday to meet his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Poutineas confirmed by both countries.

The trip, which will last until Wednesday, is a major show of support from Beijing to Moscowisolated by the West since the start of the war in Ukraine just over a year ago.

According to the Kremlin, the meeting will focus on “integral association and strategic cooperation” between the two countries, but it will also address, Beijing acknowledged, the issue of war.

Last February, China released a 12-point proposal to end the war in Ukraine, calling for respect for national sovereignty but not specifically mentioning that Russia should withdraw its troops from Ukraine. The West received the document coldly.

During the visit, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Xi would maintain “an objective and fair stance” on the war in Ukraine, and “play a role constructive role in promoting peace talks”.

According to several American media, Xi was able to speak on the phone with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, after his visit to Moscow, although there is currently no confirmation. In February, Zelensky expressed interest in meeting Xi.

Kyiv, which believes the Chinese president is seeking to send a signal to the world that Russia is not alone and has allies with his visit, is pushing for some kind of commitment from Beijing.

China has become for Russia, especially since the beginning of the war, a key partner.

Beijing has absorbed much of Russia’s hydrocarbon exports, easing the impact of Western sanctions on the Eurasian country’s economy and, according to the United States, China is now considering the possibility of sending weapons and ammunition to Russia, allegations that the Beijing government categorically denies. .

image sources, Reuters Legend, Last February, Putin met in Moscow with the head of Chinese diplomacy, Wang Yi.

But what exactly does China expect from its relationship with Russia? Acting solely out of commercial interest or is there a political strategy?

area security

“What worries China the most, and it has said it many times, is that the security situation will spiral out of control in Eurasia,” says Professor Rasmus Nilsson, from the School of Slavic Studies and Eastern Europe from University College, at BBC Mundo. . of London (UCL).

China shares a long border with Russia, but also with other ex-Soviet republics whose instability could harm the Asian giant.

Beijing has no interest in the war against Ukraineassures the academic, who recalls that the Chinese government took a firm position against him when Putin raised the possibility of using nuclear weapons at the start of the conflict.

This Friday, China issued a statement in which it urged Russia and Ukraine to negotiate a peace agreement since war does not benefit anyone.

Also, reaffirmed its opposition to the use of nuclear weapons.

But the supposed neutrality that the Chinese Communist Party has defended since the beginning of the war is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain.

“Xi Jinping’s government sees Russia as a frontline enemy in the fight against American influence. A nation that, like North Korea, may be considered an international pariah, but serves a useful geopolitical purpose“, analyzes the correspondent of the BBC in China, Stephen McDonell.

The relationship between the two countries since the Cold War is problematic, says Professor Nilsson. Deng Xiaoping introduced China to the world market and from the 2000s, the Asian giant tapped into the Russian market to source its technological products.

But, for more than a decade, China has no longer needed Russia for this type of product, and in Beijing it is well known that “the Russian economy is not in good condition and will not be before many years,” says the academic. from UCL.

The reason is not the sanctions, he continues, but it comes from before, “these are structural economic problems who were already there before February last year.

Therefore, if Russia is not the ideal economic partner, China cannot separate itself from the West either: “Xi Jinping has said it several times, we want a relationship with the West, because that’s where the economic impact is.”

China is Russia’s most important trading partner.

However, China has also not passed up the opportunity to source cheap hydrocarbons.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago, many Western countries imposed strict sanctions on Russia, prohibiting, for example, the import of oil or the export of technological products.

Many Western companies have cut ties with Russia, whose trade with the United States, the European Union or the United Kingdom has fallen throughout 2022.

Meanwhile, China’s trade with Russia hit an all-time high 190,000 million US dollarsan increase of 30% compared to 2021.

Russian imports from China increased by 13% to $76 billion and exports to China increased by 43% to $114 billion.

China has thus become Russia’s main trading partner.

How much gas and oil does China buy from Russia?

Hydrocarbons are a fundamental source of financing for the Russian government. Nearly half of its revenue comes from gas and oil, and its sales to European Union countries have plummeted due to sanctions.

Some of these losses were compensated by an increase in sales in Asia.

Russia exported twice as much liquefied petroleum gas to China in 2022 compared to the previous year. It also sent 50% more natural gas through Siberia’s Poder pipeline, which started operating in 2019, and 10% more crude.

The two countries have agreed to build a new gas pipeline, the Siberian Power 2, to expand their energy ties.

image sources, Getty Images Legend, The Chinese terminal in Tianjin receives liquefied natural gas from Russia.

The G7, the European Union and Australia have tried to impose a cap on the price of Russian oil transported by sea, but China refuses to comply with this imposition and buys Russian crude at market prices.

“China knows that it receives these hydrocarbons at very advantageous prices, it’s pure business. And, of course, if you do business with someone, you are not going to yell at them”, explains Professor Rasmus Nilsson, who considers that this is not a way of supporting Russia, but “of having cheap energy”. China and India (the other big destination for Russian hydrocarbons) are very cynical about this.”

Is China sending weapons to Russia?

China has become the world’s fourth largest arms exporter and, according to Washington, Chinese companies have already provided “non-lethal support” to Russia.

The United States assures that it has information that it will soon also supply Moscow with “deadly accessory”.

The war material that China manufactures is also increasingly sophisticated.

“Its drones, for example, are one of the areas in which Russia would be very interested,” Siemon Wezeman of the International Institute for Peace Studies in Stockholm, Sweden, told the BBC.

Although China has not openly supplied arms to Russia, it may be secretly selling high-tech products that could be used for military purposes, said Maria Shagina, an economic sanctions expert at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

image sources, Getty Images Legend, The weapons that China manufactures, such as these drones, are increasingly sophisticated.

According to the analyst, there is evidence that China has become a largest exporter of semiconductors to Russiasometimes through front companies in Hong Kong or the United Arab Emirates.

“Some Chinese companies also provide civilian drones, exploiting the gray area between military and civilian targets,” Shagina explains.

This is in addition to electronics for anti-aircraft missile radars that the US-based Center for Advanced Defense Studies says Chinese companies are selling to Russia.

The United States has also imposed sanctions on a Chinese company that allegedly provided satellite imagery to support Russian mercenary forces fighting in Ukraine.

no strategy

Moscow, according to Professor Nilsson, is aware that China benefits economically from Russia and that it is in a weak position: “if you consider yourself a great power, you don’t want to depend on anyone and right now, frankly, Putin half begs Chinese and Indians“.

The professor summarizes the situation as follows: “The Chinese want peace and things to stabilize, cheap energy and the Americans not being too strong. The Russians want all the help they can get now. There is no strategy, and as long as they don’t, they need the Chinese”.

The very tensions experienced inside Russia following the war in Ukraine also worry the Chinese Communist Party, according to the expert.

“China is facing demographic issues, the Evergrande situation is still there, they had big protests related to covid, Xi Jinping has been in power for a while and he has to maneuver with the political elites. They have to revive the economy no matter what and continue to build economic relations that, at the moment, Russia cannot offer. The last thing China needs right now are instability“says the UCL professor.