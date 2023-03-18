Trump lawyer ordered to give additional testimony in documents case | donald trump





Donald Trump’s lead attorney involved in turning over classified documents at the Mar-a-Lago compound to the Justice Department last year must provide additional testimony in the criminal investigation, a federal judge ruled on Friday, quashing his objections to solicitor-client privilege. .

The decision marks a major moment in the investigation into Trump’s unauthorized withholding of national security documents and obstruction of justice that could open new avenues of information for the special counsel handling the case.

In a sealed ruling, U.S. Chief Justice for the District of Columbia Beryl Howell found the Justice Department had shown sufficient prima facie evidence that the legal advice Trump attorney Evan Corcoran had given to the former president could have been used in the prosecution of a crime.

Howell’s order granted some aspects while denying other points of the departments motion to compel Corcoran to testify on a range of topics he discussed with Trump as prosecutors focus on his role in the obstructionist part of the investigation.

Corcoran is to testify narrowly on his communications with Trump on how to comply with a grand jury subpoena issued last May that demanded the return of any documents in his possession bearing classified marks, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Trump’s legal team will seek a stay of the order pending an appeal, a lawyer for the former president confirmed to the Guardian. That could leave the issue unresolved for months given how long the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington DC and then the federal Supreme Court can take to decide the cases.

Whenever prosecutors target lawyers, it’s usually a good indication that their underlying case is very weak, a Trump spokesperson said. If they had a real case, they wouldn’t need to play corrupt games with the constitution.

We will fight the Department of Justice on this front and on all the others.

But the momentous decision represented a significant victory for the Justice Department in this case. And if upheld, Howells’ decision could make Corcoran a crucial witness in the criminal investigation, and it could force him to testify against his client.

The obstruction part of the Trump documents investigation centers on the former president’s incomplete compliance with a subpoena in May that demanded the return of any classified documents in his possession. This was after the documents he earlier returned to the National Archives included 200 that were classified.

In June, Corcoran searched Mar-a-Lago and produced about 30 documents with classified marks to the Justice Department and had another Trump attorney, Christina Bobb, sign a certification acknowledging compliance with the subpoena. based on the information provided to me.

But, according to court documents, the Justice Department developed evidence that more documents marked as classified remained at the compound, as well as evidence of obstruction. And when the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago, they found 101 documents marked as classified in a storage room and in Trump’s office.

Corcoran is among three Trump attorneys linked to the documents case who recently appeared before federal grand jurors in Washington, the Guardian previously reported, in addition to Bobb and one of Trump’s civilian attorneys, Alina Habba. , who searched his office in an unrelated matter.

Corcoran, however, declined to testify to his conversations with Trump regarding how they responded to the subpoena, including the steps they took to conduct a thorough search of Mar-a-Lago, citing the the solicitor-client privilege protections that usually protect such communications.

