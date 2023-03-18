Arthur Sinodinos says US President Joe Biden should run again

But as someone who has had the chance to observe Biden up close, he disagrees with the view shared by some: that the president, who is now 80 and considering another four-year term, is in decline. cognitive. I’ve seen him conduct two-hour briefings with leaders, like at the Pacific Islands Summit, and he’s totally in control and on top of his brief, he says. The Art of Politics: Sinodinos with John Howard at the UN in 2002. Credit:AFP For someone people keep underestimating, look at what happened halfway through. Look at what happened in terms of passing bipartisan legislation. I’m not surprised he’s considering running again, because he thinks he’s in the best position to counter those who could undermine democracy in this country.

Sinodinos also provided insight into Bidens’ relationship with Anthony Albanese, who joined British President and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in San Diego last week to lay out the path for AUKUS, the $368 billion plan to help Israel. Australia to acquire eight nuclear-powered submarines. The couple clearly agreed on their shared Irish lineage and working-class backgrounds, he said: Biden from the former mining town of Scranton, Pennsylvania; Albanian from a single parent family in Camperdown, Sydney’s central west. Rishi Sunak with Anthony Albanese and Joe Biden at the AUKUS announcement at Naval Station Point Loma in San Diego. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen Does he fear a future administration will backtrack on the deal, especially under an isolationist leader like Trump, whose agenda is to put America first and end what he describes as endless wars? No, I’m pretty confident from what I’ve seen in DC that both sides of politics support this because, like us, they’ve seen the way geostrategic circumstances have evolved in the region, he says .

Loading AUKUS nevertheless has ongoing challenges, from the maze of US export controls that could prevent the plan from becoming a reality; to the scathing attacks by former Labor Prime Minister Paul Keating, who described AUKUS as the worst deal in history and the worst international decision taken by a Labor government since Billy Hughes tried to introduce conscription. Asked what he thought of Keating’s comments, Sinodinos replied diplomatically: I share the government’s assessment of the strategic situation. After sending that signal, I think as a nation we cannot afford to go back to the drawing board, he added. We must continue. While AUKUS was a hallmark of Sinodinos’ tenure as Australian Ambassador, he cites a trip to Florida to give Bee Gees singer Barry Gibb his Order of Australia as a personal highlight.

The ambassador has also hosted his share of dignitaries and world leaders over the years – including a very talkative British Prime Minister at the time, Boris Johnson, as the two countries tried to work out the details of a free exchange. Sinodinos recalls the conversation reaching a sticking point over carcass bones and whether they should be included in the weight of meat exports. THE BEE GEES UK pop group posing in 1978. Left to right Robin Gibb, Barry Gibb and Maurice Gibb Credit:PA I remember we circled around the mulberry tree for about 20 minutes on this and just when you thought you had cornered Boris, he slipped away! he says. The next day someone asked me: Have we made progress on the road to free trade? And I said, for my life, in the end, I couldn’t know where we were.

Loading A new chapter in diplomacy begins this week, when Rudd, until then president of the Asia Society, becomes the first former Australian prime minister to serve as a US ambassador. Does Sinodinos have any advice for his successor? When Hockey left, for example, he left a letter advising Sinodinos to be his own boss and encouraging him to think about what Australia could bring to the table to deepen his engagement with the United States. Sinodinos says the advice he gave Rudd is much the same: Be ambitious for the relationship. Kevin has a background in China issues which I think will be very useful in this city, and I think in general, having been Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and think tank, he has a great network to bring at the table. Leveraging this network for the benefit of Australia will be all for the good.