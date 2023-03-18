Donald Trump returns to Facebook after a two-year ban – as he announces the first rally of the 2024 campaign | American News





Donald Trump has returned to Facebook after being banned following the deadly Capitol riot more than two years ago.

The former US president wrote “I’M BACK!” in a post on its official page on Friday.

The post also included an old video of the Republican Party politician at a rally saying, “Sorry to keep you waiting, complicated matter.”

He posted the same clip to YouTube, which announced on Friday that it was also hosting it.

It comes as it was announced that Mr Trump will hold the first rally of his campaign to run for President of the United States in 2024.

He will host the event on March 25 in Waco, Texas – a state where he has a large following – as he prepares to fight to become the Republican Party’s nomination.

Image: Donald Trump’s Facebook post

Mr Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts were restored in February by Meta, the company behind the two social media sites.

However, he had not posted until now, continuing to use his own, much smaller social media site, Truth Social, which he created in response to his ban.

His Facebook and Instagram accounts were suspended on January 7, 2021 following the Capitol Riots, where an insurgency broke out in Washington DC in which hundreds of his supporters stormed the US legislature.

Read more:Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram pages restoredMike Pence won’t pledge to support Trump in 2024

His last post on his Facebook page was on January 6, 2021, when he wrote, “I ask everyone on the US Capitol to stay peaceful.”

Meta maintained the suspension for two years, but in January announced that it was lifting the ban.

“The public should be able to hear what their politicians are saying – the good, the bad and the ugly – so they can make informed choices at the ballot box,” wrote Nick Clegg, vice president of global affairs at the time. Meta. .

The tech company said in a blog post that it will be adding “new guardrails” to make sure there aren’t any “repeat offenders” who break its rules.

Please use Chrome browser for more accessible video player

1:08 Trump will be banned again ‘if necessary’

Mr Trump was also banned from Twitter following the Capitol riots, but his account was restored in November last year after Elon Musk took over the site for $44bn (£38bn). sterling).

Mr Musk called the banning of Mr Trump’s account “wrong” and “morally wrong”.

The Tesla founder launched a poll on the site, along with the words “Vox Populi, Vox Dei” – a Latin phrase meaning “the voice of the people is the voice of God” – asking users to vote on whether Mr. Trump had to be allowed to return.

After over 15 million votes, the result was that he had to do it and his account was reinstated.

However, Mr Trump, who has more than 80 million followers, has yet to use the account and has previously said: “I see no reason to (come back).”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/donald-trump-returns-to-facebook-after-two-year-ban-as-he-announces-first-rally-of-2024-campaign-12836690 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related