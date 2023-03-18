Joint Press Release Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Indonesian President Joko Widodo

in Singapore

Prime Minister of Singapore (Lee Hsien Loong)



Your Excellency President Joko Widodo, Ministers, Ladies and Gentlemen,

May I welcome President Jokowi and his delegation to Singapore. This is our leaders’ sixth retreat together.

There have been many significant developments since our last retreat in Bintan. The COVID situation has stabilized globally and in Singapore and Indonesia. Cross-border travel has resumed and is accelerating. Indonesia has seen significant success in 2022. Indonesia’s G20 Presidency released the Leaders’ Statement and other concrete outcomes, including the Just Energy Transition Partnership and the establishment of the Pandemic Fund to which Singapore is committed. happy to contribute.

Our bilateral relationship has progressed well. Last year, in Bintan, President Jokowi and I witnessed the signing of the expanded framework agreements. These deal with three long-standing issues between Singapore and Indonesia. There was the agreement on the realignment of the border between the Jakarta FIR and the Singapore FIR, the defense cooperation agreement and the fugitive extradition treaty. I am pleased that both parties have now ratified all three agreements. We’ve discussed these issues many times over a long period of time and we’ve come a long way to get here. I thanked President Jokowi and his ministers for their leadership, support and hard work to get the agreements ratified. Singapore looks forward to working with Indonesia to complete the next steps.

Last week we jointly requested ICAO approval for the new arrangements under the FIR Arranged Agreements. Following ICAO approval, the two countries will agree on a date for the simultaneous implementation of the three agreements. The three agreements on these long-standing issues will bring lasting benefits to both parties. This success reflects our strong bilateral relationship and shows that Singapore and Indonesia can reap substantial mutual benefits through open and constructive engagement.

President Jokowi and I also discussed new areas of cooperation. First, on the digital economy. Today we signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the Tech Ex program. This will allow young tech professionals from Singapore and Indonesia to participate in work exchanges and gain experience in the tech industries. of each one. Our technology cooperation will strengthen ASEAN’s collaboration in this emerging sector, including working on a Digital Economy Framework Agreement under Indonesia’s ASEAN Chairmanship.

Second, in terms of sustainability, there is a lot of potential in the green economy sector. Today we are signing a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of renewable energies. This will support commercial agreements on the development of renewable energy capacities on transmission infrastructure and cross-border electricity exchanges. It will strengthen energy infrastructure and energy transition, as well as energy security in Singapore and Indonesia. And also, support regional initiatives like ASEAN Power Grid, it’s a win-win outcome.

Sustainability extends to infrastructure development. We signed the Memorandum of Understanding on Sustainable, Urban and Housing Development, which will facilitate cooperation in the development of innovative financing for the development of smart and sustainable infrastructure and will significantly include the capital Nusantara as a pilot project .

President Jokowi and I discussed at length a Nusantara project and his vision of a green and smart Nusantara, this is a major priority for the President and for Indonesia. Singapore is pleased to support the President’s vision. We will contribute to knowledge sharing and membership in RND [research and development] activities.

One of the MoUs today covers collaboration on knowledge sharing, capacity building and research to support the planning and development of Nusantara as a smart and sustainable city. And there have also been expressions of interest from our private sector for the project. And I said to President Jokowi, we are looking forward to the forum he is planning in May for investors to show them what Nusantara offers and get them interested in the project. And we will encourage Singaporean entrepreneurs and businesses to participate.

Then, on the development of human capital. Last year, we launched the Human Capital Partnership Agreement to formalize cooperation. Our staff, our best resource and both countries place great importance on talent development. I am pleased that many initiatives are moving forward on this front. Our Ministries of Education are launching the Youth Mobility Scheme for university students to undertake longer placements in each other’s countries. And we have also renewed a memorandum of understanding on technical and vocational education and training and there are also several other projects. I look forward to more interactions between our students, our educators, our officials and our regional leaders.

Singapore and Indonesia have also deepened their cooperation and traditional areas. Our Ministries of Defense reaffirmed our strong bilateral defense ties through a joint Indonesia-Singapore update on defense cooperation. The SCDF and the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency also signed a memorandum of understanding on urban search and rescue.

In the field of cooperation in health, our memorandum of understanding promotes the exchange of information, knowledge data and technologies in the health sector. Throughout the pandemic we have cooperated closely and after the pandemic we will continue to do so.

In the financial area, we extended for the fourth consecutive year the bilateral financial agreement between our central banks. This will help our countries foster monetary and financial stability in a more volatile economic world. Besides G-to-G cooperation, our companies are strengthening business ties with each other. We have memorandums of understanding covering the digital economy and healthcare linkages, which are an important part of our deep, multi-level and comprehensive partnership. These are memoranda of understanding in the private sector.

The President and I also discussed regional developments. I showed him Singapore’s full support for the Indonesian presidency and his priorities as ASEAN chair. On Myanmar, we regret, we both regret the lack of progress in the ASEAN five-point consensus. Singapore will continue to work with Indonesia and with ASEAN members, as well as ASEAN partners like the UN, to push for the full implementation of the Five Point Consensus. And we will also work with the Indonesian members of ASEAN on the roadmap for Timor-Leste’s ASEAN membership and do our part to help Timor-Leste prepare for the obligations and commitments it assume when it joins ASEAN.

Thus, our bilateral relations are in excellent condition. We’ve taken a big step forward to resolve three long-standing issues. We are ready to innovate new areas of cooperation that are deep, multifaceted, forward-looking and mutually beneficial and will make a difference for future generations. I thank President Jokowi for his constant leadership of Indonesia and his important contributions to the solid relations between our two countries. Thank you so much.

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)



Thank you, PM Lee, for the warm welcome you extended to me and the delegation. THANKS.

We have made a lot of progress since our meeting in Bintan in January 2022. Singapore’s investment in Indonesia has increased by 40% and our trading volume has also increased by 25%.

In the political, legal and security fields, the ratification of three agreements has been completed, namely the Flight Information Region (FIR) Agreement, then the Extradition Agreement and the Defense Cooperation Agreement . And, to strengthen the implementation of the three agreements, Prime Minister Lee and I have agreed to do a number of things immediately, namely renewing the memorandum of understanding between the prosecutors, finalizing the memorandum of understanding between the police to eradicate cross-border crime, then train defense cooperation committee and develop technical rules for the implementation of FIR, defense and extradition agreements.

In this regard, I welcome the reactivation of joint maritime patrols to enhance the maritime security of the two countries and enhance disaster management capabilities and search and rescue efforts.

Therefore, I welcome some of the results of this leaders retreat. The first is the great interest of Singaporean investors in the development of the IKN archipelago. Secondly, an agreement to increase investments in the field of new and renewable energies, which will serve, among other things, to meet the energy needs of the two countries. Thirdly, cooperation in digital, information and data center, and cooperation in the development of human resources in the field of information technology. And, currently, there is Apple Academy and IBM Academy in Batam. Fourthly, in the field of trade, Indonesian livestock products have started to enter to meet chicken needs in Singapore. Fifth, strengthen basic health services and health technologies, as well as invest in the development of hospitals in Indonesia.

In total in this meeting there are 20 Letter of Intent privately owned by Singapore to invest in IKN Nusantara, then nine MoU B to B In the field health care and digital, and seven MoUs G to Gincluding in the energy, health and digital sectors.

Besides the bilateral meeting, Prime Minister Lee and I also exchanged views on several regional issues, especially Indonesia’s chairmanship in ASEAN. I express my gratitude for Singapore’s support for Indonesia’s ASEAN chairmanship. And the priority of the Indonesian ASEAN Chairmanship is to maintain the importance and relevance of ASEAN for its people and for the world, to maintain the unity and centrality of ASEAN so that it remains the engine of regional peace and stability and that Southeast Asia remains a center of economic growth. I also invite Singapore to contribute to the ASEAN Indo-Pacific Forum to be held in September 2023, back to back with the 43rd ASEAN Summit.

Next, on Myanmar, as ASEAN Chairman, Indonesia will push forward the implementation of the five-point consensus and lead commitment so that all parties can pave the way for an inclusive national dialogue, it is also important to reduce tensions and violence and ensure that humanitarian aid can reach all parties in need.

That’s what I said. See you in Indonesia for the ASEAN Summit. THANKS.

Source: https://setkab.go.id/pernyataan-pers-bersama-perdana-menteri-pm-singapura-dan-presiden-republik-indonesia-pada-leaders-retreat-di-singapura-16-maret-2023/