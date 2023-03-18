It’s going to be hard to get rid of the Erdoan turkeys – POLITICO

Press play to listen to this article Expressed by artificial intelligence.

Jamie Dettmer is Opinion Writer at POLITICO Europe.

In any fair election, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan would be heading for electoral defeat.

But let’s be frank, Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections in May will not follow Queensberry rules, and they should not be treated as such.

On the face of it, Erdoan appears to be in deep trouble, facing the toughest election he has faced in his 20 years in power, especially if the opposition bloc pulls itself together and campaigns consistently and concertedly. , leveraging its strengths and relentlessly. focusing on the ultimate goal of ousting Erdoan.

Recent opinion polls The Turkish opposition candidate, the scholar Kemal Kldarolu, is hardly the most charismatic of politicians, leading the incumbent president by more than 10 percentage points, a few weeks before the elections. And according to polls, the six-party National Alliance could win the most seats against Erdoan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its far-right partner, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP). .

It is also hard to see how Erdoan can bridge the gap, as southern Turkey is in turmoil over governments’ inadequate rescue and relief response to last month’s earthquake. The devastating disaster has so far claimed an estimated 48,000 lives and sparked furious complaints that the devastation had worsened due to poor urban planning and intermittent enforcement of building codes, all compounded by negligent crisis management planning.

When a massive earthquake rocked the zmit region near Istanbul in 1999, then-Prime Minister Blent Ecevit, paralyzed by the scale of the disaster, was widely condemned for failing to act. be mobilized fairly quickly. Some 18,000 people died in the disaster, and the outcry helped pave the way for the AKP’s landslide victory in the subsequent elections. And the opposition hopes that the tremor of the last few months could be enough to do the same end Erdoan’s rule this time.

On top of that, Erdo’s economic stewardship has been bizarre. Thanks to its eccentric monetary policy of lowering interest rates in the face of rising inflation, Turkey has been rocked by runaway inflation, hitting a 24-year high last fall when it hit 85%, although she now has falls only 55 percent.

Battered by economic headwinds and Erdo’s idiosyncratic thinking, Turkey’s currency has lost 60% of its value against the dollar since the start of 2021. is dug to 38%. The pressure of the cost of living is ejecting the middle class from the lifestyle it expects and plunging the poor into deeper despair.

How then, in this context, can Erdoan win?

First and foremost, the Turkish leader has huge advantages as a starter and a particularly intimidating and unscrupulous leader. Erdoan does show magnanimityand he stubbornly cemented a tighter grip on Turkey.

During his two decades in power, Erdoan has reshaped Turkey with creeping Islamization and weakening a parliamentary system, turning it into a presidential system that amounts to virtual one-man rule. Turkey’s modern sultan purged the courts, law enforcement, civil service, intelligence agencies, armed forces officer cadre and media, and he piled them with loyalists.

The Turkish President has also benefited greatly from a failed military coup to speed up the formatting of the Erdoan system. Upon arriving at Istanbul’s Atatrk Airport after the 2016 amateur coup, he vowed revenge against the bumbling plotters. They will pay a heavy price for this, he said. This uprising is a gift from God to us.

Erdoan never hesitated to pull the levers of power at his disposal, and those who have watched him for years have no doubt that he will pull them to their fullest, like an evil wizard of Oz who will only dispense no hearts or prizes.

American and European leaders must not let hope cloud their vision, warned Sinan Ciddi, associate professor of national security studies and author of the book Kemalism in Turkish Politics.

In a document for the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, Ciddi argued that Erdoan could win without even rigging the vote. Ballot stuffing, wrong counting might not be necessary, the system he created might still get him the victory he needs.

And the media will be at the forefront of the system’s efforts to secure victory.

Erdo’s grip on large sections of the Turkish media is formidable. The biggest media brands are controlled by companies and people close to Erdoan and his AK party, following a series of acquisitions starting in 2008, a Reuters survey concluded. Tight hierarchical editorial control is coordinated from the top, with former academic Fahrettin Altun, head of the Government Communications Directorate, overseeing instructions sent to newsrooms.

For example, when Erdoan’s son-in-law Berat Albayrak resigned as finance minister in 2020 in an unprecedented rift within Turkey’s inner circle of leaders, newsrooms across the country were told not to. signal the resignation until the government gives the green light.

The opposition therefore finds itself with a handful of independent Turkish media, such as Medyascope and Halk TV. But as they focus more on the internal politics of the opposition bloc, if infighting breaks out between the parties as happened over the selection of Kldarolus as the joint candidate, they risk being plunged into disputes. internal conflicts, which will divert their attention from the more important game.

So, can social media help break Erdo’s grip on the media? Turks have migrated to online news sources that the government is less able to control, noted the Center for American Progress in a 2020 study. Yet while social media has offered an alternative to the pro-government voices that dominate television and print, it is also a mix of facts, half-truths and inflammatory misinformation, the authors noted. of the study.

Of course, the government has also gone to great lengths to control and censor social media, with parliament passing even more restrictive legislation in October. With a controversial new social media law, Turkish authorities now have the right to control and, if necessary, restrict freedom of expression online in ways that would be unthinkable in any democracy or even in Turkey. a few years ago, noted Asl Aydntaba, a visiting scholar. at the Brookings Institute.

Moreover, when checks fail to deter, there is always the threat of imprisonment on flimsy and vague charges of defaming or insulting the president or government officials, which have already landed 43 journalists in jail. with opposition politicians.

And if the unthinkable happens, and the system fails for Erdoan on election night, how can he afford to lose? Opposition politicians have already made it clear that if they win, they will push him to face charges of corruption and abuse of power with members of his family, not to mention those around him.

If Erdoan senses defeat, no one should expect him to walk away quietly, Ciddi said. If defeat looks imminent, judges and election officials loyal to Erdoan could overturn the results, as they tried to do by overturning the results of the 2019 Istanbul mayoral election. Or he may even rely on the police and the armed forces. Indeed, he cannot relinquish power after losing an election, he added.

As May approaches, the Turkish opposition and Turkey’s Western allies have cause for concern.