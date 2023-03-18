Arrest warrant suspended for former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan





Imrasn Khan says he fears for his life if he is detained. (To file)

Lahore, Pakistan:

An arrest warrant for former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was suspended on Friday, his lawyers said, paving the way for him to end a hold-up at his residence that led to bloody clashes between supporters and police earlier this week.

Mr Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote last year and has been harassed in dozens of court cases as he campaigned for a snap election and a return to power.

The warrant relates to his failure to appear in a court in Islamabad to answer a case brought by the Election Commission of Pakistan accusing him of failing to declare gifts received during his tenure as prime minister, nor the profits derived from them. sale.

Police attempts this week to arrest the 70-year-old former international cricket star in the eastern city of Lahore led to pitched battles with supporters outside his home.

After a day of legal wrangling in courts in both cities on Friday, the arrest warrant was suspended.

“The High Court in Islamabad has suspended a non-releasable arrest warrant,” said Faisal Chaudhry, a senior member of Mr Khan’s legal team.

“Now Imran will appear in court tomorrow,” he told AFP.

After the warrant was lifted, Khan left his home for the first time in days to appear in court in Lahore in a case related to the clashes this week.

Dozens of supporters swarmed his convoy as he slowly left the compound, cheering and waving flags of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

On Tuesday night, police and paramilitary guards repeatedly clashed with PTI supporters in the plush Zaman Park neighborhood, firing tear gas and dodging rocks thrown by angry mobs.

Since then, PTI supporters have kept vigil outside his home, wary of the police returning to arrest him.

Mr Khan says he fears for his life if he is detained and that the authorities want him jailed to prevent him from standing in an election due to be held by October this year.

“We have serious reservations about his safety,” said Shibli Faraz, Imran Khan’s chief of staff, on Friday.

As the political drama unfolds, Pakistan is in the midst of an economic downturn, risking default if help from the International Monetary Fund cannot be secured.

The security situation is also deteriorating with a series of deadly attacks against the police, linked to the Pakistani Taliban.

Imran Khan pressured the coalition government that replaced him, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, with popular rallies and daily speeches broadcast on social media.

Last year, Mr Khan was shot in the leg at a political rally, an assassination attempt he blamed on Prime Minister Sharif.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

