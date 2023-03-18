Increasing competitiveness, President Joko Widodo hopes students will adapt to new technologies





JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo hopes IPDN students can adapt to mastering knowledge, latest technology, new skills and abilities to increase productivity and competitiveness. This was transmitted during the 67th anniversary of the IPDN. “IPDN as a campus that creates public service cannot be left behind, must act quickly to prepare creative and innovative human resources who have future skills and are ready to work with dedication to create class governance world,” he said. Besides the President of the Republic of Indonesia, the Presidents of DPR RI and MPR RI also congratulated the anniversary of the IPDN. According to Puan Maharani, the IPDN has a great responsibility to be the cradle of a quality public service, strongly devoted to the service of the people. As an official school under the auspices of the Ministry of Interior, Interior Minister Tito Karnavian hopes that IPDN can refine its vision as an official educational institution that produces sons and daughters of cadres of the country’s civil apparatus as candidates for heads of government who have the ability to master information technology, high integrity, professionalism, spirit of service, global perspective, innovative, productive and competitive. “Praja IPDN has the ability to leverage and utilize information technology that is developing. For this reason, digital literacy and data literacy are things that must be mastered by all IPDN agents so that they can strengthen central and regional government and provide better public services and world-class government that is more effective and efficient,” Tito said. The Deputy Home Secretary, John Wemp Wetipo, who was present in person at the height of the anniversary, wished that the IPDN could continue to exist and be able to make a real contribution to the progress of central and regional administration and to always be the cement that binds the unity and integrity of the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia. <a href="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aab3ec5c&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><img decoding="async" src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=15&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aab3ec5c" border="0" alt data-lazy-src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=15&is-pending-load=1#038;cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aab3ec5c" srcset="" class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img data-lazy-fallback="1" decoding="async" src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=15&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aab3ec5c" border="0" alt="" /></noscript></a> “I believe that all IPDN students can have values, intelligence, discipline, human personality and mastery of technology in order to form a superior identity, qualified, with integrity and ready and proud to serve the community, the nation and the country,” he said. said. IPDN Chancellor Dr. Drs. Hadi Prabowo, MM, said government can adopt a paradigm (dynamic governance) through policies by transforming regulatory models to become more flexible, delegate to shorten the decision-making chain, anticipate, reflect and rethink. Another aspect that needs to be transformed is that of human resources, namely being able to identify problems carefully, being able to collaborate, mastering information technology and having integrity as a soft skill to face challenges. global and national. “The final aspect that needs to be transformed is an agile business process, meaning a dynamic and flexible business process, a more mobile and interoperable organization,” Hadi said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://voi.id/berita/264857/tingkatkan-daya-saing-presiden-joko-widodo-berharap-mahasiswa-beradaptasi-dengan-teknologi-baru The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related