Trump is back on YouTube and using Facebook again





Back on Twitter? Check. Back on Facebook and Instagram? Check and check.

Now former President Donald Trump is also allowed to return to YouTube.

In an official statement released on Friday, YouTube said it was officially restoring Trump’s access to his YouTube channel, allowing new videos to be uploaded to the account.

Tweet may have been deleted (opens in a new tab) (opens in a new tab)

“As of today, the Donald J. Trump Channel is no longer restricted and may upload new content,” read the YouTube statement posted in a tweet(Opens in a new tab). “We have carefully assessed the continued risk of real-world violence, while balancing the chances of voters also hearing from key national candidates in the run-up to an election.”

“This channel will continue to be subject to our policies, like any other channel on YouTube,” the statement continued (Opens in a new tab).

SEE ALSO: SNL’s ‘Weekend Update’ roasts Biden’s trip to Ukraine and Trump’s visit to Eastern Palestine

While some other social media platforms, like Twitter, completely deleted Trump’s account after the events of January 6, YouTube allowed Trump’s channel to remain. However, a week after that day the pro-Trump crowd stormed the Capitol, YouTube banned the Trump channel from uploading new content. The upload restriction placed on Trump’s account was always meant to be temporary, but the company has continually extended its ban on Trump uploading new content.

YouTube’s approach was similar to Facebook’s, which also allowed Trump’s page to remain live while blocking the former president or his team’s ability to access the account.

And Trump is also wasting no time taking advantage of these changes. The 45th president uploaded a video to his YouTube channel and to Facebook — his first post(Opens in a new tab) also on that platform — hours after he was reinstated on YouTube.

“Sorry to keep you waiting, complicated matter,” Trump says in the video (Opens in a new tab) he posted, which was an excerpt from his 2016 election night speech. The title of the video is ” I’M BACK !”

With YouTube’s decision, Trump was allowed to return to nearly every platform he was suspended for following the Jan. 6 Capitol storming. Elon Musk reactivated Trump’s Twitter account in November last year, shortly after he acquired the company. Meta cleared Trump to return to Facebook and Instagram in January. And now YouTube has once again restored Trump’s ability to upload videos to its platform.

“The same day Trump released a video calling the 2020 election ‘stolen’ and [demanded] On January 6, Insurgents will be released from prison, YouTube has decided to let him return to their platform,” Nicole Gill, executive director of advocacy group Accountable Tech, said in a statement provided to Mashable.

The video (opens in a new tab) to which Gill refers was posted by Trump on his Truth Social account on Friday morning. Over the past year, organizations like Accountable Tech and Media Matters for America have criticized the actions of all of these social media companies to bring Trump back to their platforms. By tracking his Truth Social activity, they demonstrated that contrary to the platforms’ claims that his behavior has changed, he still shares extremist content and misinformation about the US election.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mashable.com/article/youtube-reinstates-donald-trump-channel The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related