Politics
A right-wing author was left speechless after being asked to define ‘woke’
A right-wing author found himself fumbling for words when asked to define the term “woke,” despite devoting an entire chapter of a new book to the word.
She also predicted a clip from the moment would go viral, which it did.
Bethany Mandel was left red-faced after appearing on The Hill’s Rising web series on Tuesday March 14 to promote his new book, Stolen Youth.
During the segment, Mandel claimed his book was an attempt to deconstruct the supposed influences that progressive activists hold on children.
While simultaneously asserting that the “war on revival” was not a partisan issue and claiming that very few Americans “consider themselves very liberal,” host Briahna Joy Gray asked her what the word “awakened”.
The simple question apparently left Mandel speechless as she tried to explain her own definition of “woke”.
After mumbling her own words for several seconds, she admitted the clip was “one of those moments that’s going to go viral.”
The conservative pundit was absolutely right, with the clip of her goofing a simplistic response widely shared on social media.
Several users described the clip as “hilarious” and pointed out that Mandel should be able to define “a term ‘woke’,” she wrote extensively about it.
Incompetence or ill will
Joy actor Jane Lynch responded to Mandel’s embarrassingly inarticulate performance by tweeting, “‘Words, words, words! I’m so sick of words!’ But a few would be useful. Choices – strung together to make a sentence.
Some have argued that Mandel’s difficulty in describing the phrase was not due to incompetence, but an unwillingness to share what the term is actually used by anti-LGBTQ+ conservatives.
“They actually have a very simple definition of ‘alarm clock,’ they just can’t use it publicly for pretty obvious reasons,” one user wrote.
In the clip, Mandel explained that the reason she was hesitant to give a definition was that she was “very difficult to define” and an entire chapter of her book was devoted to defining her.
“This is the kind of understanding we need to totally reimagine and shrink society to create hierarchies of oppression,” she explained.
“Sorry, it’s hard to explain in 15 seconds of soundbite.”
But several people online were able to give a pretty clear definition of “woke” as it is used in political discussions.
In response to the clip, the author Kaitlin bird described woke up as the “awakening of systemic inequalities” and the “understanding of how our society is organized to deny people’s rights and perpetuate injustice”.
Many people online pointed to the term’s initial use by black Americans to signal the need for systemic change, until it was appropriated by right-wing and anti-LGBTQ+ activists.
Some have described its modern usage as an “insult”, while others have attempted to reclaim the word in progressive spaces.
Mandel tried to save face by attacking The Hill’s Rising hosts
After the clip went viral, Mandel responded by saying it was just a “Brain PET“, while accusing Briahna Joy Gray and co-host Robby Soave of “degrading parenthood” before going live.
She then attempted to give her own definition of waking up after the fact, which seemed to take a lot less explaining than the text chapter she mentioned in the clip.
“As far as awakening goes, here is a real world definition of a radical belief system suggesting that our institutions are built around discrimination and claiming that all disparity is the result of that discrimination,” she wrote.
“He seeks a radical redefinition of society in which equality or group outcome is the end point, enforced by an angry mob.”
