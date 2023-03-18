Imran Khan on his way to Islamabad to appear in court today





Containers placed around the court complex. Section 144 imposed in the federal capital. The head of the PTI will appear in the Toshakhana case.

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: A lower court in the federal capital will soon hear the Toshakhana case against Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan today (Saturday) under a high security alert in place in the federal capital.

Earlier, Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan left for Islamabad from his residence at Zaman Park in Lahore to appear in court today in the Toshakhana case.

Prior to Imran Khan’s arrival at the Islamabad court complex, the area was placed under tight security to ensure law and order and avoid any untoward situation as happened last month.

In line with PTI’s insistence that Khan’s life is in danger and he needs safety, Islamabad Chief Commissioner Noorul Amin Mengal moved the hearing from the F-8 Court Complex to the G-11 judicial complex as a “single dispensation”.

When Khan came to the court complex last month, security measures were disrupted as PTI workers removed all barriers during their party leader’s appearances in the various courts. On occasion, some of the workers have vandalized the building and undermined the decorum of the courts.

Khan will appear before Extra Session Judge Zafar Iqbal in the case after issuing the former prime minister’s non-releasable arrest warrants as he repeatedly refused to appear, with his lawyer citing “threats to the security”.

When Islamabad police traveled to Lahore to arrest Khan as per court orders on March 14, they were met with resistance and as a result more than 60 police officers from Islamabad and Punjab were injured , while several PTI workers were also injured.

Khan’s legal team rushed to seek redress in the Court of Sessions, however, the judge had pointed out that his orders were within the law and that the head of the PTI should turn himself in to the authorities.

But earlier today, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) prevented police from arresting the ousted prime minister in the Toshakhana case despite Khan resisting arrest for several days.

PTI leader Imran Khan greets his supporters as he travels to Islamabad. PTI leader Imran Khan leaves for Islamabad. Containers place at the Islamabad court complex ahead of the arrival of Imran Khan, March 17, 2023. Containers at the Islamabad Court Complex ahead of Imran Khan's arrival, March 17, 2023.

Meanwhile, in an update on today’s traffic advisory, Islamabad Police have alerted citizens to possible roadblocks and detours due to traffic disruptions as part of lockdown measures strict security around the G-11 judicial compound.

In a tweet, Islamabad Police advised citizens to take alternative routes.

Earlier on Friday evening, the Islamabad police spokesperson said that Article 144 (prohibition of public gatherings and display of weapons) had been imposed in the federal capital.

Private companies, security guards and individuals have been banned from carrying weapons, the spokesperson said, asking citizens to carry necessary documents, including possession of a car, when traveling .

For the traffic plan, the police asked citizens to avoid unnecessary travel from G-11/1 and G-10/1 areas, the spokesperson said, adding that citizens should also cooperate with the police. during checks.

To ensure security, the police have also placed containers around the court complex.

What is the Toshakhana case?

According to rules governing ‘Toshakhana’, a Persian word meaning ‘treasure house’, government officials can keep gifts if they are of low value, while they must pay a greatly reduced fee to the government for extravagant items. .

The Toshakhana has been under the microscope since allegations emerged that Imran Khan bought the gifts he received as prime minister at ridiculous prices and sold them on the open market for staggering profits.

In October last year, the former prime minister was banned from holding public office after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) found him guilty of illegally selling gifts from dignitaries and foreign heads of state.

The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has been accused of abusing his position as prime minister from 2018 to 2022 to buy and sell gifts in the possession of the state which were received during overseas visits and worth more than 140 million rupees ($635,000).

The gifts included watches donated by a royal family, according to government officials, who previously claimed Khan’s aides sold them in Dubai.

The gifts included seven wristwatches, six made by watchmaker Rolex and the most expensive a “Master Graff limited edition” worth 85 million Pakistani rupees ($385,000).

The election commission order declared Imran disqualified under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution.

Following the order, the election watchdog moved the Islamabad Sessions Court and sought criminal charges against it and the PTI chief missed several hearings.

