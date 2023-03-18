Trump’s own research showed voter fraud didn’t cost him election return | donald trump





Donald Trump’s campaign efforts to show that thousands of ballots were cast in the names of people who died in the pivotal state of Georgia during the 2020 election have resulted in a research report that actually contradicts the claims that widespread voter fraud cost him the presidency, according to a report Friday.

Joe Bidens’ victory in Georgia in 2020 was pivotal, and Trump’s teams’ own information went against Trump’s later denial of the legitimate victory by his opponent, according to the Washington Post.

Prosecutors investigating Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters trying to overturn congressional certification of Bidens’ victory have obtained the campaign’s research, The Washington Post reported.

Trump’s insistence that thousands of ballots came from deceased people has become particularly infamous following revelations that he had urged Georgian Secretary of State, Republican Brad Raffensperger, to find enough vote to win, during a call on Jan. 2, 2021. The Trump-commissioned study refuting that very claim was dated a day before that call, according to the Post.

Deaths, however, noted Trump during the call. So the dead voted, and I think the number is close to 5,000 people. And they went to obituaries. They used all sorts of methods to come up with a precise number, and a minimum is close to around 5,000 voters.

Raffensperger pushed back saying: The real number was two. Two. Two people who were dead who voted. So it’s wrong. Trump would have insisted: In one state, we have an enormous amount of death. So I don’t know, I’m sure we do it in Georgia too. I’m sure we do that in Georgia too.

Raffenspergers’ comments were bolstered by a December 2021 Atlanta Journal-Constitution report that Georgia authorities confirmed only four cases of ballots cast in the names of deceased individuals, each case involving a cast ballot. by the relative of a deceased person. Georgia prosecutors are investigating whether Trump and his allies broke the law in their effort to reverse the election results.

Trump also baselessly claimed that a considerable number of deceased people voted in Michigan. I think it was 18,000. Incredibly high number, much higher than yours, you were in the 4-5,000 category.

The report commissioned by the Trump campaign said analysts were confident there were only nine voters who died in Fulton County, Georgia. Researchers also said they believe the potential statewide exposure of deceased voters was 23, according to the newspaper.

The research also contradicted Trump’s claims that some 1,500 ballots came from deceased voters and that more than 42,000 voted twice in Nevada. The analysis expressed high confidence that only 12 ballots from deceased voters were submitted in Clark County, Nevada; they said the number of possible dual voters ranged from 45 to just over 9,000.

While the report did not state categorically that Biden won the election, the analysis also indicated that they had no evidence to support the allegations of fraud regarding the decisive five-state results. This result was not unexpected, according to the analysis. Our analysis of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Nevada concluded that in each state, the tabulated end result was mathematically possible given absentee claim rates.

