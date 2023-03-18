Pakistan High Court suspends arrest warrants for Imran Khan





Image source: Imran Khan, former PTI Prime Minister of Pakistan

The Lahore High Court on Friday granted PTI Chairman Imran Khan precautionary bail in nine cases filed against him in Lahore and Islamabad, local media reported.

Earlier today, in major relief, Pakistan’s High Court suspended until March 18 non-dischargeable arrest warrants issued against former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Khan, who was ousted from office last April, faces charges in several court cases, including the corruption case, and also terrorism, for verbally threatening a female judge last year. He is now due in court in the capital, Islamabad, on Saturday March 18 to answer the indictment that he illegally sold gifts to the state as prime minister and concealed assets.

The court ordered the PTI leadership to hold a meeting again with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Usman Anwar and reach consensus on the safety of Imran Khans, how to execute the warrants non-releasable arrests, arrests of PTI workers and other issues, Dawn reported.

Imran Khan had also requested the assistance of the court to reach the LHC to apply for a protective bond in different FIRs and to “stop the atrocities of the police officers which are inflicting the petitioner, his political party and leaders as well as the general public. at Zaman Park,” the report added.

