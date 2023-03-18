Erdogan drops objections to Finland’s NATO bid – Reuters





ANKARA: President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Turkey’s parliament would start ratifying Finland’s NATO bid, but not Sweden’s, removing the biggest remaining obstacle to expanding the Western defense alliance as that war continues to rage in Ukraine. Speaking in Ankara alongside his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto, Erdogan said Helsinki had won the blessing of the Turks after taking concrete steps to fulfill its promises to crack down on what Ankara considers terrorists and release the defense exports. Ankara will continue discussions with Stockholm on terrorism-related issues and its NATO candidacy will directly depend on the steps taken, he added. The parliaments of the 30 NATO members must ratify the newcomers. Finland would represent the first enlargement since North Macedonia joined the transatlantic pact in 2020. We have decided to initiate the ratification of Finland’s NATO membership process in our parliament, Erdogan told reporters after meeting Niinisto, adding that he hoped the parliament would approve the candidacy before the elections on 14 may. Swedish FM says announcement disappointed him Niinisto said he welcomed the decision and called it very important for Finland, which shares a long and distant border with Russia. He added that it was important for neighboring Sweden to also join the alliance. Sweden disappointed Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said he regretted Turkey’s decision to delay his country’s NATO bid. It’s a development we didn’t want, but were prepared for, Billstrom told reporters, adding that the country’s priority now was to secure ratifications from the two holdouts, Turkey and Hungary. Appeal from the United States to Turkey The United States welcomed the Turkish announcement and encouraged Turkey to also quickly ratify Sweden’s membership in the military alliance. Both Sweden and Finland are strong and capable partners who share NATO values ​​and will strengthen the Alliance and contribute to European security. The United States believes the two countries should join NATO as soon as possible, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement. NATO chief welcomes NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed Turkey’s decision to move forward with Finland’s membership ratification, and said Sweden should also be allowed to join as soon as possible. The most important thing is that Finland and Sweden quickly become full NATO members, not that they join at exactly the same time, Stoltenberg said. The head of the Western military alliance said joining Helsinki will strengthen Finland’s security, it will strengthen Sweden’s security and it will strengthen NATO’s security. He called on the Turkish parliament to vote on the ratification soon. Turkey and Hungary are the only NATO members to have yet ratified the Finnish and Swedish candidacies, which must be accepted by the current 30 members of the alliance. Shortly after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced his decision, Hungary said its parliament would vote on Finland’s candidacy on March 27. Posted in Dawn, March 18, 2023

