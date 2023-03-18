Officials prepare security if Trump indicted





NEW YORK (AP) Law enforcement officials in New York are preparing security for the possibility that former President Donald Trump could be indicted in the coming weeks and appear in a Manhattan courtroom as part of investigation into hidden money paid to women who alleged sex with him, four law enforcement officials said on Friday.

There has been no public announcement of a timeline for secret grand juries work, including any potential votes on indicting the ex-president.

Law enforcement officials, who were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, said authorities were just bracing for indictments. They described the conversations as preliminary and are considering the security, planning and practicalities of a possible court appearance by a former president.

Trump’s attorney, Joseph Tacopina, told The Associated Press that if Trump is charged, we will follow normal procedures.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office had no comment. A message has been left for the court administrators.

The grand jury heard from witnesses, including former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who claims he orchestrated payments in 2016 to two women to silence them about sexual encounters they said they had with Trump a decade ago. earlier.

Trump denies the encounters happened, says he did nothing wrong and framed the investigation as a witch hunt by a Democratic prosecutor bent on sabotaging the Republicans’ 2024 presidential campaign.

Democrats have investigated and attacked President Trump since before he was elected and failed each time, campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement about the investigation Thursday.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Braggs’ office apparently looked into whether any state laws were broken in relation to the payments or how the Trumps company compensated Cohen for his work in keeping the women’s allegations silent.

Daniels and at least two former Trump aides, former political adviser Kellyanne Conway and former spokeswoman Hope Hicks are among the witnesses who have met with prosecutors in recent weeks.

Cohen said that at Trump’s direction, he arranged payments totaling $280,000 to porn actor Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal. According to Cohen, the payments were to buy their silence on Trump, who was then at the heart of his first presidential campaign.

Cohen and federal prosecutors said the company paid him $420,000 to reimburse him for the $130,000 payment to Daniels and to cover bonuses and other alleged expenses. The company has classified these payments internally as legal fees.

The $150,000 payment to McDougal was made by the publisher of the National Enquirer supermarket tabloid, which prevented her story from coming to light.

Federal prosecutors agreed not to prosecute the Enquirers’ parent company in exchange for its cooperation in a campaign finance investigation that led to charges against Cohen in 2018. Prosecutors said the payments to Daniels and McDougal amounted to unauthorized and unregistered gifts to Trump’s campaign effort.

Cohen pleaded guilty, served time in prison, and was disbarred. Federal prosecutors have never charged Trump with any crime.

Long reported from Washington. Associated Press writer Michael R. Sisak contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/trump-grand-jury-investigation-manhattan-e35836ebb6179e1c0ea28877590cfc1c The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

