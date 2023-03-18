Maybe he wants to educate me





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Minister of Defense (Menhan) Prabowo Subianto revealed the reasons why President Joko Widodo often invited him to go to the field during working visits (kunker) or to participate in other activities. Prabowo suspected, the president Jokowi want to educate him to lead the country. He conveyed this by delivering a speech at the Istigasah and Rabithah Melayu-Banjar Joint Prayer at Tabalong Regency, South Kalimantan (Kalsel) on Friday (17/3/2023). “I was a soldier, a soldier. I understood combat, I understood war. But when it comes to affairs of state, I now learn a lot from Pak Joko Widodo,” Prabowo said, as quoted in a recorded speech shared by his personal assistant on Friday. Read also: Prabowo: I admit that to lead the country, you have to learn from Pak Jokowi “That’s why maybe he took me everywhere. Maybe he wanted to teach me, I don’t know, but that’s about it,” he continued, which was greeted with applause from the istigasah participants. Party Chairman General Gerindra also mentioned that he witnessed Jokowi’s commitment to working for the people. He said Jokowi always thinks for ordinary people. So, Prabowo finally admitted that to lead the country, he had to learn from Jokowi. “I am a witness, I see Pak Jokowi’s commitment to extraordinary people, he always thinks for ordinary people. I finally have to admit that in terms of leading the country, I have to learn from Pak Joko Widodo,” said he declared. Also Read: Prabowo-Ganjar Duo Speech Called Cak Imin’s Crushing Blow Based on Kompas.com records, there were a number of moments between Jokowi and Prabowo in a number of events that weren’t specifically on defense. On March 9, 2023, Jokowi invited Prabowo to visit the main harvest, go to the market and inaugurate a shrimp farm during a working visit to Central Java. Previously, the two figures were also together while sending humanitarian aid to earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey at Halim Perdanakusuma air base, east of Jakarta on February 21, 2023. Later, Prabowo also watched the race motorboat on Lake Toba at the end of February with Jokowi. During the visit of Malaysian Prime Minister (PM) Anwar Ibrahim to the Presidential Palace in Bogor on January 9, 2023, Prabowo Subianto also accompanied Jokowi. Then, this Friday, Prabowo and Jokowi both attended Istigasah at Tabalong Regency. Presence of Prabowo at the invitation of the event committee. Before President Jokowi delivered his remarks at the event, Prabowo delivered his speech first. The pair also visited the popular Tabalong market together to check market prices ahead of Ramadan. While delivering a press release after visiting the market, Jokowi appeared to be accompanied by Prabowo and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung.

